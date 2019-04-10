|
Mary E. Vail (Verhaeghe) passed away peacefully at her home on Tuesday, April 2, 2019, on her 79th birthday.
Mary was born in 1940 and was the daughter of Alard & Mathilda (D'Haene) Verhaeghe of Monroe, MI.
Alard built inlaid furniture for Saint Mary Academy in Monroe where Mary and her sister Madeline Burnard attended school from Kindergarten through Grade 12. Mary met and married the love of her life, Larry Vail of Sigourney, Iowa and cherished him until he succumbed from a brave battle with Leukemia in 2001. Mary worked as an administrative assistant at the Chicago Lumber Company while residing in Council Bluffs, Iowa and later retired as a telephone operator from Pacific Bell Telephone Company in Sacramento, California. Mary moved from Florida back to her hometown of Monroe in December 2017 to be near her beloved sister Madeline, who recently passed on February 27th, 2019.
Mary is survived by her four children: Ron (Sharon) Vail of Powell Butte, Oregon: Michael (Vien) Vail of Elk Grove, CA; Lori (Dan) Caraccio of Newtown, PA; and Karen (Tim) Hawkins of Houston, TX. Mary's five grandchildren all loved and adored their Nana: Joseph Caraccio (Lauren); Jeffrey Caraccio (Olivia); Jessica Hamilton (Tyler); Lee Forst (Mary); and Lucy Vail; as well as her three great-grandchildren: Jacob and Samuel Forst, and Camila Caraccio.
Family and friends may visit from 10 a.m. until time of service at 11:30 a.m. tomorrow, Thursday, Apr. 11th at Rupp Funeral Home. Cremation will follow in accordance with Mary's wishes. Interment will take place at a later date in Sacramento, CA.
Memorial donations are suggested to the Humane Society of Monroe County.
Published in Monroe News on Apr. 10, 2019