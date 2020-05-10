Mary E. West
Dec. 15, 1942–May 9, 2020
Mary Ellen West, age 77, of Monroe, passed away unexpectedly the morning of Saturday, May 9, 2020, at home.
Born on December 15, 1942 in Toledo, Ohio, she was one of three daughters in the family. Mary went to Monroe High School and graduated in 1961. Later on, she married her high school sweet heart, Charles "Chuck" West. They got married on April 4, 1964, at the First Presbyterian Church in Monroe. Together they spent over 56 wonderful years together.
After high school, Mary then went to work at Ohio Gas Company in Toledo as a Clerk. Mary then worked at Bartz Viviano Flowers & Gifts Shop, also in Toledo, as a Floral Arranger. Mary wore many different hats in her work life.
She was passionate and very active in aerobics. She became a Certified Aerobic Dance Instructor at the YMCA and doing her own personal classes on the side. Mary taught hundreds of people over her years as a Dance Instructor.
Mary then owned her own interior design business called Time After Time in Monroe. For over 25 years, she expressed her creativity in the things she loved and created in her business.
Mary then worked as a Regional Manager at Masterpiece Flower Company, retiring in 2016.
In her free time, Mary enjoyed gardening and decorating. She liked to watch the birds, listen to music, and cook. She was also known as Margarita Mary, for her outstanding margarita mix. As a couple, Mary and Chuck loved to travel together all across the different countries. They liked to be by the water and would go boating on Lake Erie with their friends.
Most importantly, Mary absolutely loved to be with her family. Where ever they were, she was sure to always be there cheering on countless sporting events her grandchildren played on. Her grandchildren, were her world, to spoil and love. Mary was loved by all who knew her, and she will be sorely missed She had a huge heart and was always ready to lend a helping hand to anyone in need.
Beloved wife of Chuck West. Loving mother of Peter Eddy, Charles Dean (Tammy) West, and Dean Charles (Julie) West. Dearest grandmother of Johnna (Dillon) Balk, Thomas Charles West, and Chloe Lynn West. Great-grandmother of Christopher Joseph Balk. Dear sister of Leah Main of FL.
Proceeded in death by her parents: Emerson and Evelyn Simmons and a sister: Patricia Gardner.
Due to the current COVID-19 outbreak, Mary's funeral arrangements are private. There will be a short viewing and service for immediate family only. In accordance with Mary's wishes, cremation will follow services and cremains will be buried in LaSalle Township Cemetery at a later date.
Memorial donations in honor of Mary are suggested to the Humane Society of Monroe.
Memorial donations in honor of Mary are suggested to the Humane Society of Monroe.
Published in Monroe News from May 10 to May 11, 2020.