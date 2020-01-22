|
Mary Elizabeth Sulfaro was born in Monroe, Michigan on May 8, 1951. She was one of four children born from the union of the late Frank T. Sulfaro and the late Frances J. (Marino) Sulfaro. She attended Monroe High School and graduated with the Class of 1970.
Mary married the love of her life, Allen H. Russell, on June 26, 1971 in Monroe. For many years, she worked for her family business, Sulfaro Greenhouse. Located at the corner of East Eighth Street and Reisig in the City of Monroe, the greenhouse was a staple of the community. She served in many capacities from sales to planting flowers and vegetables.
Mary had a lifelong thirst for knowledge. She attended Michigan College of Beauty obtaining her cosmetology license in 1980. She would later attend Monroe County Community College earning her Associate of Science Degree in 1994.
Mary loved music, collecting 1000 vinyl records, and had enjoyed dancing. Kind and generous, Mary was willing to give someone the shirt off her back. She enjoyed entertaining and often welcomed guests to her home. It seemed that Mary and Allen were always feeding the neighborhood.
Mary was an animal lover, and she was quite fond of her AKC Toy poodles, Prudence who passed away and Isabel who survives. She enjoyed all four Michigan seasons, with Fall being her favorite. She enjoyed decorating for Halloween, her preferred holiday, and truly appreciated the changing colors.
Mary Elizabeth Russell, age 68, of Monroe passed away at 12:45am on Tuesday, January 21, 2020 at the IHM Healthcare Center in Monroe. She had been in declining health for two years. In addition to her parents her passing was preceded by a brother-in-law: Santo Zangara; and a sister-in-law: Peggy Sulfaro.
To cherish her memory she leaves her beloved husband of forty-eight years: Allen H Russell; a daughter: Tammie M. Russell (Kenneth Powell); a son: Nicholas A. Russell; two brothers: Frank Sulfaro and Ronald "Ronnie" Sulfaro; a sister: Judy Zangara; one grandson: Hunter Allen Russell-Powell; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Friends may gather from 3:00pm-8:00pm on Thursday, January 23, 2020 at Merkle Funeral Service, South Monroe; 14567 South Dixie Highway (734) 241-7070. She will lie in state from 10:00am until the Mass of the Resurrection at 11:00am on Friday, January 24 at St. Michael Church, 502 West Front Street. Procession will follow to Roselawn.
Published in Monroe News from Jan. 22 to Jan. 23, 2020