Mary Ellen Thomas was born in Monroe, Michigan, on December 29, 1952. She was one of five children born from the union of the late Nolan Thomas and the late Nealie (Brooks) Thomas. As a young girl, the Thomas family would move many times as their patriarch, Nolan served his country in the United States Navy. Mary would attend Monroe High School.
For many years, Mary would work in retail. Most recently, she had been employed at Meijer in Monroe as a sales clerk. Mary loved to socialize and enjoyed talking with friends over a cold beer and a smoke. She enjoyed attending Bingo, and for twenty years, her two partners in crime were her sister Julie and friend Fran. Quite the girly-girl, beautiful on the inside and out, her long blonde hair was a signature trademark, and she had the ability to turn heads whenever she walked into a room. Mary enjoyed getting her nails done, always aiming to look her best. Mary found joy in making others smile, and even in her final days while residing at Medilodge, she took pride in making the staff laugh with her humor.
A gifted artist, Mary was a talented cake decorator. She also loved to draw and especially enjoyed working with chalk. This artistic gift she fortunately passed down to her granddaughter: Kristen. She had a wonderful sense of humor always keeping others on their toes.
Mary Ellen Balutis, age 66, of Newport passed away at 5:35 p.m. on Thursday, October 24, 2019, at Medilodge of Monroe. Her loving family was at her side and she was under the care of ProMedica Monroe Hospice. In addition to her parents her passing was preceded by her sister: Kathy Rico.
To cherish her memory she leaves a daughter: Shellie Ray; a son: James DuVall; two brothers: David (Judy) Thomas of Tennessee and Ronald (Sue) Thomas of Monroe; a sister: Julie (Jim) Gee; and five grandchildren: Kristen Frostell, Logan Tipton, Laynie Tipton, Jacob DuVall, and Levi DuVall.
Friends may gather from 3:00 p.m. until a Celebration of Her Life at 4:00 p.m. on Saturday, November 2, 2019, at Merkle Funeral Service, North Monroe; 2442 North Monroe Street (734) 384-5185. A toast and appetizers will follow at 6:00 p.m. at Harbor Inn and Ale; 13993 LaPlaisance Road, Monroe, Michigan 48161.
Because of Mary's love of baby dolls, in lieu of flowers, the family is requesting donations of dolls that will be gifted to children or nursing homes in need. Online guests may visit www.merklefs.com.
