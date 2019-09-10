|
Mary Ellen Thornburgh, age 94, of Monroe, MI went home to be with her Lord September 7, 2019.
Family and friends are invited to Rupp Funeral Home Wednesday September 11, 2019, from 2 p.m. to 8 p.m. for visiting hours. A funeral service will be held the following day Thursday September 12, 2019, at 12 p.m. at Rupp Funeral Home with Rev. John Piippo officiating. Interment will immediately follow at Roselawn Memorial Park.
Born March 26, 1925, in Pennville, IN, Mary was the daughter of the late Frank and Iva (Boyer) Grisell. On July 23, 1943, in Salina, KS, Mary married the love of her life, Lewis H. Thornburgh. Sadly, he preceded her in death on February 11, 2012.
Mary was a homemaker for many years but held several other positions that she was proud of. She worked for La-Z-Boy furniture for seven years and Craft 2000 for five years where she retired in 2007. Mary was a longtime member of the First Baptist Church in Monroe and was apart of the VFW 1138 Ladies Auxiliary. In her spare time, Mary enjoyed spending time with her family, boating, and spending time in Florida.
To cherish her memory, Mary leaves a son Herbert (Virginia) Thornburgh of Inkster, MI; a daughter: Karen (Frank) Jay of LaSalle, MI; four grandchildren: Jacki Dunsmore, Jason (Melissa) Dunsmore, Scott (Cynthia) Thornburgh, and Brad Thornburgh; five great-grandchildren: Andrew Frank, Matthew Frank, Kaden Gerth, Cameron Dunsmore, and Chloe Dunsmore. Mary will be missed by two beloved great-great-grandchildren as well.
In addition to her parents and husband, Mary was preceded in death by three brothers: Albert Grisell, John Grisell, and James Webb; as well as a sister, Edith Webb.
Those wishing to make a memorial donation in Mary's honor, have been politely asked to consider the VFW 1138 Auxiliary.
Published in Monroe News from Sept. 10 to Sept. 11, 2019