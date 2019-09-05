|
Mary Frances Bellestri of Monroe passed away peacefully at home in Temperance, MI on August 29, 2019, at the age of 68. She was surrounded by loved ones, daughters Karrie Atland and Kellie Rife and their little sister Cheyenne (Mary's beloved Labrador).
Mary was devoted to her community and volunteered with the Bedford Senior Center, where she served on the Advisory Board and delivered countless meals along with loving energy to the people of the "Meals on Wheels" program. Volunteering was her passion after retiring from 30+ years at M&M Restaurant Supply and as a member of the Teamsters Union.
Mary was often seen riding stoically on one of her lawn mowers. Legend has it that she mowed her lawn daily while donning a pair of swim goggles. One thing is certain, she took pride in everything that she did and always went above and beyond. When a neighbor wasn't physically able to mow her lawn, Mary was happy to help. She was driven by her faith in God, and attended church regularly.
Oh, but she was also stubborn and hot-blooded. (must be the Sicilian in her) Her directness was a virtue that took time to get used to. That feisty personality almost certainly contributed to her success with The Wild Bunch softball team. Coach Mary was tough on the field, but also the life of the party after the game. Her sense of humor was dry and witty and sometimes painful. We absolutely loved it.
She is survived by her daughters, Karrie (John "JR") and Kellie (Bianca), siblings Terry, Karl, Anne and Don, grandchildren Kristina and Michael and great grandchildren Kiera, Adrian, Ethan, Hollie and Reese.
She was preceded in death by her brother John and her grandson Matthew.
Private family services were held.
Published in Monroe News from Sept. 5 to Sept. 6, 2019