MORENCI – Mary Gessner, age 66, of Morenci, died on September 28, 2019, at New Beginnings Adult Foster Care. She was born on February 9, 1953, in Monroe, Michigan to Mary E. (Bazick) and Robert G. Gessner Sr. She grew up with five lively brothers and two caring sisters in Avalon Beach and began at thirteen to get to know neighbors when she began selling garden seeds door-to-door. She worked hard, did well in school, and had a talent for sewing. She became a good cook as she went into her high school years and did some retail sales after graduating high school from St. Mary Academy in Monroe. Her life became troubled during the following years, however, over the last 10 years, Mary received genuine care and love from many friends and staff.
Mary was gentle, cheerful, and outgoing. She will be missed by her surviving brothers, Robert G. Gessner II (Lynnell) of Monroe, Mark Gessner of Toledo, Richard D. Gessner of Monroe, and a sister, Jean M. La Roy (Joseph Sr.) of Erie, Michigan. Mary also gave birth to a beautiful son in Jackson, Michigan in 1974, who she heart-brokenly gave up for adoption after he was born. We do not know if Mary is survived by him or not. Mary was preceded in death by her parents, two brothers, Michael and James, a sister, Beth Ann, and sister-in-law, Kathy.
Visitation for Mary will be held on Thursday, October 3, 2019, from 4-8 p.m. at Anderson-Marry Funeral Home, Adrian. The Funeral Liturgy will be offered on Friday, October 4, 2019, at 11:00 a.m. with visitation beginning at 10:00 a.m. until the time of the service at St. Mary's Catholic Church in Monroe with Fr. Gian Carlo Ghezzi as celebrant. Burial will be in St. Joseph Cemetery in Monroe. You may send condolences to the family at www.andersonfuneralservices.com or to [email protected]. Memorial contributions may be made to the Hope Community Center in Adrian. Envelopes will be available at St. Mary's Catholic Church in Monroe.
Published in Monroe News from Oct. 2 to Oct. 3, 2019