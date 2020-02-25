Home

Rupp Funeral Home Inc
2345 S Custer Rd
Monroe, MI 48161
Mary H. Ray


1926 - 2020
Mary H. Ray Obituary
Mary H. Ray, age 93, of Monroe, passed away on Saturday, February 22, 2020, at Fountain View of Monroe.

She married Sewell Ray on October 7, 1947, in Monroe. Together they raised their family of 6 children. Mary was also a member at Monroe Missionary Baptist Church.

To cherish her memory, Mary leaves her five children: Diane Ray, John (Kris) Ray, Thomas (Donna) Ray, Cecilia (Brian) Grimm, and Robert (Krisan) Ray. Mary also is survived by several grandchildren, great grandchildren, and one great-great grandchild.

Mary was proceeded in death by her parents and her beloved special needs daughter: Mary Lou Ray, and one sister: Martha Tolen.

In accordance with Mary's wishes, cremation will take place with a private Christian burial of cremains held at a later date.

Memorial donations in honor of Mary are suggested to the Prader-Willi Syndrome Association.

Online condolences to the family may be made through www.ruppfuneralhomeinc.com.
Published in Monroe News on Feb. 25, 2020
