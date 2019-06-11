Services Merkle Funeral Service Inc 9156 Summit St Erie , MI 48133 (734) 848-5185 Mary Harwick

1931 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers Mary Siler was born on April 28, 1931, in Dundee. She was one of three children born from the late Donald and the late Rebecca (Smith) Siler. Mary attended Dundee High School graduation Class of 1950.

Mary married the love of her life, Thomas on March 5, 1951, in Angola, Indiana. From this union came the birth of four children. Mary received her spiritual nourishment from United Methodist.

Children were Mary's life. In addition to caring for her own children, Mary was self-employed providing a well-structured In-Home Childcare for children with working parents and provided foster care for sixty-six children over a twenty-year span.

Mary taught herself to braille and used her skills employed as Braillist at the Monroe County Intermediate School District, where she created books for blind children for seventeen years.

Known for her fun, loving spirit Mary was quite a card and practical jokester. She enjoyed playing Push Rummy and Euchre and spending time with grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She thrived on hosting Sunday dinners and holiday events with family and often gathered neighbors with their instruments for a Sing-Along at her home.

In her quiet time, Mary could be found watching Law and Order or reading one of her favorite authors, Steven King or Dean Koontz snuggled up with her feline companion, "Princess."

Mary Lou Harwick, age 88, of Dundee, passed away at 2:30 p.m. on Saturday, May 18, 2019, surrounded by her family at her home.

In addition to her parents, her passing is preceded by her beloved husband of sixty-two years: Thomas; and her two siblings: Bill and Betty Siler.

To cherish her memory, Mary leaves her children: Don (Rebecca) Harwick of North Edwards, California; daughters: Kathy (David) Foster of Loveland, Colorado, Tammy (Jay) Hemdal of Dundee and Sherry Simpkins also of Dundee; grandchildren: Katherine Fowler, Sarah White, Thomas Harwick, Jessica and Andrew Foster, Nicole Schwartz and John T. Hemdal; great-grandchildren: Nicholas Breen, Kai White, Kaden White, Stella White, Stone Foster and Eli Schwartz; many nieces and nephews: and a cousin: Pauline Stadler.

Friends may gather on Saturday, June 15, 2019, from 3:00 p.m. until a Memorial Service at 5:00 p.m. at Dundee United Methodist Church, 645 Franklin Street, officiated by Pastor Brad Luck. Arrangements have been entrusted to Merkle Funeral Service, Dundee, 297 Tecumseh Dundee (734) 529-3156.

Online guests may visit www.merklefs.com. Published in Monroe News on June 11, 2019