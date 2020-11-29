Mary Helen Dusseau, 97, of Monroe, passed away peacefully at 7:25 p.m. on Friday, November 20, 2020, at Fountain View Nursing Home of Monroe, where she had been a resident since 2012.
Born in Monroe, Michigan on August 4, 1923, the daughter of LeRoy and Lucy (Cousino) LaPointe, she was one of four children. She married Felix W. Dusseau on February 19, 1944, at St. Joseph Church in Erie.
A 1941 graduate of Monroe High School, Mary was a lifelong member of St. Joseph Church, Erie, and the V.F.W. Erie Post 3925 Ladies Auxiliary. She briefly worked at the Erie Restaurant and helped with the war effort by working at Woodall Industries, building airplane parts during World War II.
Mary was a devoted wife and mother to her seven children. She was the consummate homemaker who thoroughly enjoyed cooking, cleaning, and sewing for her family and friends. Among her other hobbies were solving crossword puzzles, playing cards, and attending her family's musical and theatrical productions.
She is survived by two sons, William (Claudia) Dusseau of LaSalle and Michael Dusseau of Temperance; two daughters, Diane (Gerald) Janssens of Monroe and Jaqueline Dusseau of Ann Arbor; daughter-in-law Beth Dusseau of LaSalle; twelve grandchildren, ten great grandchildren, and one great-great grandson.
Mary was preceded in death by her parents; husband Felix; three sisters, Betty Dusseau, Catherine Dusseau, and Jeanne Denko; three sons, Dale, Mitchell, and Thomas Dusseau; and one grandson Jeffrey Dusseau.
Due to the current Covid-19 restrictions, services will be private and private burial will be held at St. Joseph Cemetery, Erie. Bacarella Funeral Home is assisting the family.
The family would like to thank the staff at Fountain View of Monroe for their loving care and support during Mary's time with them.
Online condolences and special memories may be shared with the family by visiting the obituary page at www.bacarellafuneralhome.com.