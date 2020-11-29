1/1
Mary Helen Dusseau
1923 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Mary's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Mary Helen Dusseau, 97, of Monroe, passed away peacefully at 7:25 p.m. on Friday, November 20, 2020, at Fountain View Nursing Home of Monroe, where she had been a resident since 2012.
Born in Monroe, Michigan on August 4, 1923, the daughter of LeRoy and Lucy (Cousino) LaPointe, she was one of four children. She married Felix W. Dusseau on February 19, 1944, at St. Joseph Church in Erie.
A 1941 graduate of Monroe High School, Mary was a lifelong member of St. Joseph Church, Erie, and the V.F.W. Erie Post 3925 Ladies Auxiliary. She briefly worked at the Erie Restaurant and helped with the war effort by working at Woodall Industries, building airplane parts during World War II.
Mary was a devoted wife and mother to her seven children. She was the consummate homemaker who thoroughly enjoyed cooking, cleaning, and sewing for her family and friends. Among her other hobbies were solving crossword puzzles, playing cards, and attending her family's musical and theatrical productions.
She is survived by two sons, William (Claudia) Dusseau of LaSalle and Michael Dusseau of Temperance; two daughters, Diane (Gerald) Janssens of Monroe and Jaqueline Dusseau of Ann Arbor; daughter-in-law Beth Dusseau of LaSalle; twelve grandchildren, ten great grandchildren, and one great-great grandson.
Mary was preceded in death by her parents; husband Felix; three sisters, Betty Dusseau, Catherine Dusseau, and Jeanne Denko; three sons, Dale, Mitchell, and Thomas Dusseau; and one grandson Jeffrey Dusseau.
Due to the current Covid-19 restrictions, services will be private and private burial will be held at St. Joseph Cemetery, Erie. Bacarella Funeral Home is assisting the family.
The family would like to thank the staff at Fountain View of Monroe for their loving care and support during Mary's time with them.
Online condolences and special memories may be shared with the family by visiting the obituary page at www.bacarellafuneralhome.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Monroe News on Nov. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Bacarella Funeral Home
1201 S Telegraph Rd
Monroe, MI 48161
(734) 241-4600
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Bacarella Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
November 28, 2020
I had the pleasure of spending time with Mary the past few years, such an Amazing Lady!! She will be missed by so many.
Barb Smock
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved