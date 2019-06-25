|
Mary Ann Herrell-Boyd, age 84, of Monroe, MI passed away at home on Friday June 21, 2019.
Mary Ann was born on May 17, 1935, in Monroe, MI to the late James and Helen (Kane) Navarre. She attended St. Mary Grade School and graduated from St. Mary Academy in 1953. She married Jack W. Herrell at St. Mary Church on May 21, 1955. He preceded her in death on July 17, 1978. She married William J. Boyd Sr. at St. Mary Church on July 24, 1981. They spent almost 39 beautiful years together.
Mary Ann was employed at Michigan Gas Utilities Company as a secretary for 31 years. She was a life member of St. Mary Church in Monroe. Mary Ann was an active volunteer for the St. Vincent de Paul Society for 17 years; 8 of which she was the Treasurer.
She enjoyed decorating her home for each holiday and tending to her flower garden. She was an avid dog lover, many of her pets found their resting place in her back yard next to her garden. Mary Ann was a loyal fan of the Notre Dame "Fighting Irish" football team. She loved to celebrate on St. Patrick's Day, and just "being Irish."
Beloved wife of William Boyd. Loving mother of Michael Herrell of Palm Desert, CA, Patrick (Sonia) Herrell of Fairfield Ca, Colleen (Douglas) Walter of Plymouth, MI; Step-son Paul (Sandy) Boyd; and step-daughter Kathi (Dave) Teidman. Dearest grandmother of Edward Herrell, Madelyn Herrell, Mia Herrell, Shannon Herrell, Jake Herrell, Andrea Walter and Doug Walter Jr. Also survived by three great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents James and Helen Navarre, first husband, Jack W. Herrell, her brother William J. Navarre, and step-son Jaime Boyd.
A Memorial gathering will be at Rupp Funeral Home on Wednesday June 26, 2019 from 3-8 PM. A memorial service will be held at St. Mary Catholic Church (127 N. Monroe St., Monroe) on Thursday June 27, 2019. Instate will be at 9:30 AM with Mass starting at 10 AM.
In lieu of flowers, donations in honor of Mary Ann are appreciated to St. Vincent de Paul Society of Monroe or St. Mary Catholic Church.
Published in Monroe News on June 25, 2019