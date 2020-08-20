1/1
Mary Holt
1925 - 2020
Mary Holt, age 95 of Monroe, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, August 18, 2020 at Fountain View Nursing Home. She was born February 12, 1925. Mary was the daughter of the late Vincenzo and Angela Maria (Marscella) Notarantonio (Notario). She married Earl James Holt on February 8, 1944. He preceded her in death on February 28, 1985. Mary was a passionate bowler which became a family affair teaching her grand and great-grandchildren the game. She loved to crochet, golf, fish, dance, and play cardsa t the Frenchtown Sr. Center. As her health declined and she moved into Fountain View, she continued to do her daily puzzles, crochet, and watch the birds at her birdfeeders, always with a smile. She was a member of St. Mary's Catholic Church and the Altar Society.
Mary is survived by one daughter, Lottie "Jean" Edwards of Alameda, California; a grandson, Kenneth (Dianne) Edwards and 2 great-grandsons, Colin and Casey Edwards of Salinas, California who made her smile every time you spoke their names. Additionally, Mary is survived by two sisters, Natalina Laws and Catherine Pribyl, both of Monroe; and 2 nephews and 2 nieces. Memorial donations may be made to the National Audubon Society.
Due to the current restrictions, a private burial will be at Roselawn Memorial Park, LaSalle. The family does invite everyone to log in to https://webcasts.lifetributes.com/1084994 to view the services Friday, August 21, 2020 at 11 a.m.
Online condolences and special memories may be shared with the family by visiting the obituary page at www.bacarellafuneralhome.com.

Published in Monroe News from Aug. 20 to Aug. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Bacarella Funeral Home
1201 S Telegraph Rd
Monroe, MI 48161
(734) 241-4600
