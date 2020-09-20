Sister Mary Jo Rosenau, IHM, died Thursday, Sept. 17, at IHM Senior Living Community. She was 85.

Born in Detroit on Dec. 14, 1934, to Martin and Josephine (Clos) Rosenau, Mary Josephine Rosenau was baptized in St. Edward Parish. The family included a sister and two brothers. Mary Jo attended the parish school and later Annunciation High School, where she graduated in 1952. That summer she entered the Sisters, Servants of the Immaculate Heart of Mary (Monroe) and received the religious name Sister Ann Martin.

Sister Mary Jo earned a bachelor's degree from Marygrove College and master's degree from Wayne State University. She taught all subjects to elementary students at Our Lady of Good Counsel, Detroit, and within a few years moved to high school education, often in the sciences and mathematics, at St. Mary, Mount Clemens; St. Charles, Detroit; and Sacred Heart, Roseville. She taught for many years at Gabriel Richard High School, Riverview, also serving as head of the science department, and at Holy Redeemer High School, Detroit. In all her teaching assignments, Sister Mary Jo participated in the students' Catholic education beyond the classroom through sodality, altar servers and catechism classes.

She lived at the convent at Holy Redeemer in an IHM community for many years and continued to live there after retiring from teaching in 1999. Always committed to students' education, Sister Mary Jo volunteered her services as a tutor. Upon the closing of the convent at Holy Redeemer, she resided in Grosse Pointe Woods.

After moving to the Motherhouse in 2012, Sister Mary Jo shared in communal activities, learning opportunities through workshops and retreats and ministry of service to her fellow sisters. She was a dedicated, long-time volunteer in the IHM Development Office until the time of her death. She enjoyed working with staff and sharing appreciation for those who support the congregation.

Sister Mary Jo is survived by her sister-in law, Arlene Rosenau, nieces, nephews and sisters in community. She was preceded in death by her sister, Joyce Rowe, brother, Martin and infant brother, Richard.

Because of COVID-19 restrictions, services will be private at the IHM Motherhouse Chapel on Monday, Sept. 21. Arrangements were under the direction of the Rupp Funeral Home. Memorials may be made to the IHM Retirement Fund, 610 W. Elm Ave., Monroe, MI 48162-7909.

