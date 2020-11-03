Mary Kathleen "Kay" Boylan, age 92, of Monroe, passed away Thursday, October 29, 2020 in her home surrounded by her loving family and under the care of Grace Hospice
Born May 4, 1928, in Monroe, Mary was the daughter of Ora and Marie (Yaeger) Green. A graduate of Monroe High School, she married the love of her life, Leo Boylan, on December 15, 1946. A dedicated homemaker, devoted mother and grandmother, Mary had worked for Pinkus Laboratories taking a medical retirement in 1978. She was a member of St. Michael the Archangel Catholic Church, a previous member of its Altar Society; and a Campfire/Bluebird Leader. She had been an avid member of the YMCA water walking daily and loved going to bingo at the Knights of Columbus. Mary belonged to the China Painting Guild gifting to many her hand painted treasures. One fall she decided to crochet an afghan for each family and grandchild, making over 20 afghans in record time for Christmas. For many years, Mary and Leo enjoyed ballroom dancing and every Saturday night you could find them with their group of friends at various Moose Lodges. They enjoyed traveling taking many excursions with Monroe Seniors.
Mary leaves to cherish her memory, Leo, her husband of over 73 years; children, Kenneth (Scarlett) Boylan, Lorna (Michael) Ansel, Karen Boylan, Douglas Boylan and Karla (David) Evans; and daughter-in-law, Jane Boylan; 16 grandchildren; 30 great-grandchildren and 5 great-great grandchildren; as well as a sister, Nancy Fetsch.
Sadly she was preceded in death by a son, Patrick Boylan; 1 grandchild; and 5 siblings, Frank Green, Thomas Green, Anne Foley, Patricia Grzesiek and Jack Green.
A celebration of Mary's life has been planned under the direction of the Allore Chapel-Martenson Family of Funeral Homes. She will lie in State Wednesday, November 4, 2020, at St. Michael the Archangel Catholic Church from 11 a.m. until a Mass of Resurrection at 12 noon. Fr. Kishore Battu, pastor of the church, will officiate. Burial to follow in St. Joseph Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in honor of Mary may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
or the Salvation Army.
