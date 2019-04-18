Services Bacarella Funeral Home 1201 S Telegraph Rd Monroe , MI 48161 (734) 241-4600 Visitation 3:00 PM - 8:00 PM Bacarella Funeral Home 1201 S Telegraph Rd Monroe , MI 48161 View Map Lying in State 10:00 AM - 11:00 AM First Presbyterian Church Monroe , MI View Map Funeral service 11:00 AM First Presbyterian Church Monroe , MI View Map Mary L. Haman

1936 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers Mary L. Haman, 82 years, a lifelong resident of Monroe, Michigan, went home to be with the Lord on Wednesday, April 17, 2019, in her home.

Born August 27, 1936 in Monroe, Mary was the daughter of the late Ted and Irene (Dumoulin) Jaynes.

She was a 1954 graduate of Monroe High School.

On August 14, 1954, Mary married her beloved husband Eugene A. Haman in Monroe.

Mary was a wonderful homemaker and loved caring for her family. She also worked outside the home as a hostess and Big Boy Restaurant, and as a secretary for William Taft before he became a Judge.

Mary was a very active member of the First Presbyterian Church in Monroe. She was on the Board of Deacons, taught Sunday School, sang in the choir, was a member of the hand bell choir and Naomi Circle.

Mary taught accordion, was a Rainbow Girl, a Camp Fire Leader, a Den Mother for Pack 14 Cub Scouts, was a charter member of the River Raisin Travel Trailer Club, and she enjoyed crocheting, traveling, camping and spending winters with her husband in Florida and California. Most of all, Mary enjoyed time spent with family and friends.

Mary is survived by her beloved husband of 64 years, Gene; five loving children: David (Terry) Haman of Myrtle Beach, SC, Tom (Tracy) Haman of Monroe, Jeff Haman of Monroe, Steve (Amy) Haman of Columbus, OH, and Karen (Jerome) Link of Petersburg, MI; six cherished grandchildren, seven treasured great-grandchildren, and two precious great-great-grandchildren.

In addition to her parents, Mary was preceded in death by a son, Tim.

Visitation will be held on Friday, from 3-8 pm in the Bacarella Funeral Home, 1201 S. Telegraph Rd., Monroe, MI, 48161. On Saturday, April 20, 2019, she will lie in state at the First Presbyterian Church in Monroe from 10:00 am until funeral services celebrating her life at 11:00 am. The Rev.s Dean and Dr. Ellen McGormley, pastors of the church, will officiate. Interment will follow at LaSalle Township Cemetery.

The family would like to thank the nurses and aides from Great Lakes Hospice and Friends of the Family Home Health Care for their extraordinary help and caring for Mary.

Memorial contributions are suggested to the First Presbyterian Church or the .

