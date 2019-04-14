|
|
Mary Lou (Roof) Borucki, age 90, passed away April 13, 2019, surrounded by her loving family. She had recently battled with dementia.
Born in Monroe, MI, August 26, 1928, Mary was the daughter of Frank and Alfreda Roof. She graduated from Dundee High School in 1946. She married Melvin Borucki on September 25, 1948.
Mary was employed as a bookkeeper for Whitman Ford and an insurance company in Temperance, MI. She loved bowling and golf. Mary was a member of Our Lady of Mt. Carmel Parish in Temperance, MI.
To cherish her memory, Mary will be missed by her husband of 70 years, Melvin; two daughters: Debbie (Alan) Miller and Cindy (Ron) Schatzle; two sons: Mike (Jane) Borucki and Jeff (Jann) Borucki; four sisters: Thelma Smith, Wilma Hill, Shirley Kocsis, and Rose Lehman; as well as 8 grandchildren: Tammy McCarley, Jennifer Borucki, Jeffrey Borucki, Carolyn Borucki, Michael Borucki, Ashley Hogan, Megan Yinger, Erin Schatzle and 8 great-grandchildren.
Mary was preceded in death by 5 brothers, 2 sisters, and a grandson, Todd McCarley.
In accordance with Mary's wishes, cremation has occured and a private burial will be held at a later date at Mt. Carmel in Temperance, MI. Memorial donations in Mary's memory can be made to the Humane Society of Monroe.
Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to Rupp Funeral Home. Online condolences to the family can be made through www.ruppfuneralhomeinc.com.
Published in Monroe News on Apr. 14, 2019