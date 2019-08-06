Home

Rupp Funeral Home Inc
2345 S Custer Rd
Monroe, MI 48161
(734) 241-9300
Visitation
Wednesday, Aug. 7, 2019
2:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Lying in State
Thursday, Aug. 8, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
St. John the Baptist Catholic Church
Funeral Mass
Thursday, Aug. 8, 2019
11:00 AM
St. John the Baptist Catholic Church
Entombment
Following Services
St. Joseph Catholic Cemetery

Mary Lou (Ahrendt) McDonald


1928 - 2019
Mary Lou (Ahrendt) McDonald Obituary
Mary Lou McDonald, age 90, of Monroe, passed away in her home surrounded by her loving family the evening of Sunday August 4, 2019.

Mary was born December 16, 1928 in Monroe, MI to the late Sylvester and Pearl (Jacobs) Ahrendt. She graduated from St. Mary Academy in 1946. Mary married the love of her life, Howard A. McDonald, on March 15, 1950 at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church. Sadly, he passed away July 20, 1999.

Mary worked for Monroe Public Schools for 10 years in Community Education. She was a proud and dedicated member of St. John the Baptist Catholic Church. Mary loved to volunteer at the Monroe Thrift Shop, donating her time for over 30 years. She also enjoyed bridge clubs, the Golf Crest Garden Club, and spending time with her loving family.

She is survived by eleven children: Tom (Vickie) McDonald of Parkland.Florida, Rob (Ann) McDonald of Colorado Springs, Colorado, Laura (Dan) Ritzler of Fostoria, Ohio, Lynn (Mike) Reino of Tiffin, Ohio, Scott (Paula) McDonald of Lafayette, California, Barry (Denise) McDonald of San Diego, California, Patty (Jerry) LaVigne of Monroe, Michigan, Bruce McDonald (Mike Cogan) of Scottsdale, Arizona, Brian McDonald of Erie, Michigan, Tim (Jeanette) McDonald of Monroe, Michigan, and Chris (Hunyen Lee) McDonald of Gaithersburg, Maryland. She is also survived by 23 grandchildren and 14 great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her husband, parents, two brothers, Robert and Kenneth Ahrendt, two sisters, Kathleen Rademacher and Evelyn Clark and a grandson, Michael McDonald.

Family and friends may visit from 2-7pm on Wednesday August 7, 2019 at Rupp Funeral Home. Mary will lie in-state at 10am on Thursday August 8, 2019 at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church, where a funeral Mass will be held at 11am. Father Kevin Roelant will officiate. Entombment will immediately follow at St. Joseph Catholic Cemetery.

Anyone wishing to make a memorial contribution are asked to please consider St. John the Baptist Catholic Church or the .

Online condolences to the family may be made through www.ruppfuneralhomeinc.com.
Published in Monroe News from Aug. 6 to Aug. 7, 2019
