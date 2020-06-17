Mary Lou Newsome, age 64, of Monroe, MI, passed away the morning of Sunday June 14, 2020, under hospice care.

Mary was born March 19, 1956, from the union of James Casper and Bessie Wallace. Shortly after high school Mary married the love of her life and went on to have 2 children. Mary cherished her time spent with family. This included visiting with her children, grandchildren, and her nieces and nephews. She enjoyed the parties when all the family would get together to celebrate and eat good food.

Mary is survived by her loving children, Lisa (Ben) Southard and Douglas (Shawna) Newsome; her brothers Denny (Darlene) Wallace, William Pierce; grandchildren Austin Dye, Breanna Dye, Emma Newsome and Annabella Newsome; ex-husband Milfred Newsome; and many nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents; son James Newsome; brother George Wallace; and her loving sister Patricia Kay Wallace.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store