Mary Louise Gallagher passed from this life on Friday, December 4, 2020. She was born on February 2, 1930 to the late Edward and Alma (Ferner) Vergho.
Mary attended St. Mary's grade school and went on to attend St. Mary Academy from which she graduated in 1947. On June 17, 1950 she married Clark L. Gallagher at St. Mary Church where they were life-long members.
Being an only child, Mary fulfilled her desire for a large family, having eleven children with Clark. Spending time with family, especially visits from her grandchildren and great-grandchildren were the highlight of Mary's life. Visits to Grandma and Grandpa's always included cookies, toys, dogs & cats, and lots of love.
Mary valued lifelong friendships from her childhood on Godfroy Ave. and her days at St. Mary Academy, including Sally Stolle, her dear friend for over 85 years. Mary had a great sense of humor and managed to maintain friendships over lunch, book clubs, phone, or mail. She wrote amazing letters and always found a way to let you know you were in her thoughts.
After raising their family in Monroe, they moved to Lake LeAnn in 1995, and returned to the Monroe area in 2013. Most recently Mary resided at the Immaculate Heart of Mary, IHM, Nursing Center, where she received excellent care from the staff and the loving kindness of the other residents and Sisters of the IHM.
Mary's giving spirit and devotion to others was evident in her kindness to all and in her volunteer work with her Church, Mercy Memorial Hospital, and the IHM Motherhouse. She found joy in visiting and helping to feed the elderly sisters, some who had been her childhood teachers. Mary's life was a testament to love, forgiveness, patience, a sense of humor, and the importance of prayer.
To cherish her memory, Mary leaves five sons: Clark S. Gallagher of LaSalle, Edward C. (Julie) Gallagher of Monroe, Patrick J. (Kathryn) Gallagher of Ann Arbor, Michael P. (Christine) Gallagher of Dexter, and William M. (Amy) Gallagher of Monroe; five daughters: Kathleen M. (Mark) Piedmonte of Venetia, PA, Laurie E. (Hal) Brannan of Ann Arbor, Joan L. (Norman) Pelak of Grand Rapids, Andrea L. (David Brady) Gallagher of Chicago, IL, and Lee E. (Doug) Savoy of Indianapolis, IN; 36 grandchildren; and 33 great-grandchildren.
Mary is preceded in death by her husband, Clark Gallagher in 2018; infant daughter Linda Ann; parents, Edward, and Alma Vergho; aunt, Norma Ferner, and uncle, Albert Ferner.
Due to COVID safety concerns, visitation and Mass will be privately attended by Mary's family at St. Mary Church in Monroe. Mass of the Resurrection will be celebrated by Rev. Fr. David Burgard at 10:30 a.m. Thursday December 10th. Live stream viewing of her funeral will be available by going to https://www.facebook.com/pg/ruppfuneralhome/videos/
and selecting Mary Gallagher. Following Mass, Mary will be laid to rest at St. Joseph Cemetery.
The Gallagher Family would like to acknowledge and thank the caring staff of Elara Caring Hospice and IHM Nursing Center for the wonderful care given to their mother.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations in honor of Mary can be made to IHM Sisters Retirement Fund. Online condolences or words of comfort may be sent to www.ruppfuneralhomeinc.com.