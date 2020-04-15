|
Mary Louise Cancilla was born September 16, 1939, in Detroit, Michigan. She was one of three children born from the union of the late Savatore Cancilla and the late Anna (Barranti) Cancilla. Mary was a 1957 graduate of Southwestern High School in Detroit.
She married the love of her life, James McKee on December 28, 1978, in Pontiac, Michigan. She helped support her family employed as a Sales Associate at Meijer.
Although Mary was set in her ways, she was kind and caring to all who were blessed to know her. She had a happy spirit about her with quite the sense of humor.
Mary enjoyed life as a snowbird, spending time at her mother's home in Florida where she inquired the love for beaches and sunbathing. She looked forward to her fishing and camping trips up north at the cabin. Mary was an avid Detroit Tiger fan, often attending the ball games or watching them on television along with her favorite past time shows Wheel of Fortune, Family Feud, Days of Our Lives. Family was most important to Mary. She loved to host family holidays in her home so she could see her precious grandchildren.
In her quiet time, Mary could be found in her garden, sitting on her porch drinking coffee, listening to her favorite oldie but goody artists or working her crossword puzzles.
Mary Louise McKee, age 80, of Erie passed away at 7:42 p.m. on Monday, April 6, 2020, at Elara Caring Hospice.
In addition to her parents, she is preceded by her husband of 35 years, James; a son Todd Sharp; stepson James McKee; and a Brother Frank (Ellen) Cancilla
To cherish her memory she leaves five children: Cheryl (Paul) Benore of Spring Hill Florida, Gayle (Dale) Yanes of Plant City Florida, Ann Marie (Jim) Boyles of South Lyon, Brian (Joyce) Cancilla of Spring Hill Florida and Susan (Keith) Lobo of Erie; two step-children: Patty McKee of Taylor and Timothy(Steven) Zazo of Hazel Park; a step daughter-in-law: Tina McKee of Monroe; Siblings: Eugene (Joyce) Cancilla of Farmington Hills; 25 Grandchildren and 21 Great Grandchildren; a host of nieces and nephews.
Memorial donations are suggested to in her memory.
Graveside services will take place at Great Lakes National Cemetery, 4200 Belford Road, Holly, Michigan at a later date. Merkle Funeral Service, North Monroe; 2442 North Monroe Street (734) 384-5185 has been entrusted with her arrangements.
