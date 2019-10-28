|
|
Mary Margaret Zmuda
Nov. 28, 1937–Oct. 27, 2019
Mary Margaret Kopski was born on November 28, 1937, in Carleton, Michigan. She was one of nine children born from the union of the late Frank Kopski and the late Rose (Waldecker) Kopski. Mary was a 1955 graduate of Airport High School. She married Anthony Zmuda on February 14, 1989, at St. Charles Catholic Church. Mary was a hard worker and helped support her family employed at Foodtown as Head Cashier and Bookkeeper for forty years, retiring in 2000. Throughout her life, Mary kept her strong Catholic faith in her Lord and serving communion at St. Mary's Catholic Church.
Although Mary was set in her ways, she was always genuinely kind and generous. She volunteered at Seaway Hospital visiting patients; her happiness was contagious, and her smile was a blessing to all.
Mary appreciated the outdoors, playing on women's softball teams in her younger years and gardening and boating throughout her life. She enjoyed hosting family gatherings and holidays in her home and playing bingo at the local churches and halls.
In her quiet time, Mary could be found reading her magazines, doing crossword and jigsaw puzzles snuggled up with her "favorite child," her canine companion CiCi.
Mary Margaret Zmuda, age 81, of South Rockwood, passed away on Sunday, October 27, 2019, at Beaumont Hospital, Dearborn, surrounded by family. In addition to her parents, she is preceded by four brothers: Frank Kopski Jr., Leo and Joseph twins, and William Kopski; and a son-in-law: Duane Sandifer.
To cherish her memory, Mary leaves her two children: Joseph (Alicia) Hall and Sharon Sandifer; four siblings: Rosemarie (Lloyd) Voyles, Katheryn (Larry) Olson, Linda (Larry) Bross, Pamela (Greg) Jenkins; three grandchildren: Jon, Amy (Anthony) and Kyla; a great-grandson: Jase; and many nieces and nephews.
Friends may gather from 2:00pm until 8:00pm on Wednesday, October 30, 2019 at Merkle Funeral Service; North; 2442 North Monroe Street, Monroe Michigan 48162 (734) 384-5185 with a Rosary Service at 6:00 p.m. A Celebration of Her Life will take place at 11:00am on Thursday, October 31, 2019, also at Merkle's with Father Kevin Roelant of St. Mary Catholic Church officiating.
Memorial donations are suggested to the family. Online guests may leave words of comfort and inspiration or share a photo by visiting www.merklefs.com.
Published in Monroe News from Oct. 28 to Oct. 29, 2019