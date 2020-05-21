Mary Olive Lockwood May, age 82, of Monroe, passed away unexpectedly on Sunday, May 17, 2020, at home.
Born January 21, 1938 in Grand Rapids, from the union of Ferris and Mary (Slating) Lockwood. She was one of three daughters. Mary went to Pioneer High School in Ann Arbor and graduated in 1956. Mary then went to Cleary University where she obtained her bachelors degree in Business Management.
Later on, she met the love of her life; Donald C. May. They got married on July 18, 1959, at St. Michael's Catholic Church in Monroe. Together they raised their family of three children and spent over 55 years together before Donald's passing in 2014.
Mary worked her whole life as an executive secretary. She worked for Monroe Auto Equipment, Monroe Public Schools, and the last ten years at Auto Alliance in Flat Rock, retiring in 1999.
Mary was a member at St. Michael's Catholic Church. Mary was also part of groups such as the Knights of Columbus Organization: The Lady Knights Council 1266 of Monroe and the Women of the Moose Post 714, also in Monroe.
Mary was a very passionate quilter. She was involved in many related groups like the Monroe County Quilt Guild and the American Quilters Society. Mary also enjoyed researching her ancestry and genealogy. She was a member of the Monroe County Historical Society and the Monroe County Genealogical Society.
Beloved mother of David M. (Caterina) May Sr. of Monroe, James A. May of Monroe, and Elizabeth A. (Dennis Stoltenberg) May of Broomfield, CO. Loving grandmother of Antonina May, David M. May Jr., and Greta Stoltenberg. Great grandmother of Madilyn and Bexleigh. Dearest sister of Jane Nye of Ypsilanti. Also survived by a brother-in-law: James Schuler of Dundee.
Preceded in death by her husband: Donald C. May, parents: Ferris and Mary Lockwood, and one sister: Martha Schuler.
In accordance with Mary's wishes cremation will take place. Burial of cremains will take place at St. Joseph Cemetery. There will be a Memorial Mass held at a later date to celebrate the Life of Mary.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations in honor of Mary are suggested towards donors choice of charity.
Online condolences to the family maybe made through www.ruppfuneralhomeinc.com.
Published in Monroe News on May 21, 2020.