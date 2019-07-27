|
Mary Lou Pfund, age 85, of Monroe, passed away peacefully, with her family by her side on Wednesday, July 24, 2019, at Promedica Monroe Regional Hospital
Born June 7, 1934, in Monroe, she was the daughter of the late Roy and Grace (Brancheau) Gosla. Mary Lou was a 1952 graduate of St. Mary's Academy. In 1959, she married the late Keith Pfund and together they raised two children. For 32 years, she was employed by the Monroe Public Schools as a Bus Driver. For many years she was a member of the Mable Kehres Senior Center.
Mary Lou was a loving and kind woman. Spending time with her family was the most important thing to her. Mary Lou's grandchildren and her loving great-grandson were the light of her life. She was an avid bowler and enjoyed playing cards, bingo, travel and watching the Detroit Tigers.
To cherish her memory, Mary Lou leaves a son, Duane (Maureen) Pfund of Port St. Lucie, Florida; a daughter, Donna (Alan) Evans of Monroe, Michigan; three grandchildren: Lauren Pfund, Lindsey Pfund and Matthew Evans; a great-grandson, Benjamin Hall; and a brother, Jerome Gosla.
Mary Lou is preceded in death by her parents; four brothers: James, Charles, Calvin and Leo Gosla and two sisters: Theresa and Shirley Gosla.
Family and friends may visit on Sunday, July 28, 2019, from 2 until 7 p.m. at Rupp Funeral Home. A funeral service will take place at Rupp on Monday, July 29, 2019, at 11 a.m. with Rev. Larry Detruf officiating. She will be laid to rest immediately following the service at Roselawn Memorial Park in LaSalle.
Published in Monroe News on July 27, 2019