Mary Show-Ping Wang was born in China on September 28, 1932. She was the daughter of Yen Chan Wang and You Nan (Hung) Wang. She graduated from high school and earned her bachelor's degree in Nursing while living in Taiwan.
Mary married Dr. Shoi Yean Hwang on September 2, 1961, in New York City. The couple would be blessed with the birth of two children: Irving and Vivian. For many years, she worked as a Registered Nurse at a New York City Hospital and at a nursing home while living in South Carolina.
Mary enjoyed arts and crafts, some of her favorites were knitting, crocheting and sewing. She liked to visit rummage sales, line dancing, dining at Asian buffets and tai chi. She loved to travel, sharing time between her South Carolina and NYC homes and enjoyed cruises.
In 2017, she moved to Monroe to be closer to Irving. She loved worshiping at Lakeside Missionary Baptist Church and was a member of the Monroe Center for Healthy Aging. Recently, Mary became a resident of Wellspring Lutheran Services where she was quite the Rockstar. Her happy, sweet disposition and grateful heart quickly allowed her to be a favorite among fellow residents and caregivers.
Mary Show-Ping Hwang, age 87, of Monroe passed away unexpectedly at 2:25 p.m. on Friday, February 28, 2020, at Wellspring Lutheran Services.
In addition to her parents, her passing was preceded by her husband, Shoi, on May 28, 2017.
To cherish her memory she leaves her son: Dr. Irving (Donna) Hwang of Monroe; her daughter: Vivian (Kevin) Fields of Wilmington, Delaware; eleven siblings in China and Taiwan; four grandchildren with one on the way: Elliott Bruck Hwang, Sarona-Lyn Vivian Hwang, Taryn Elisabeth Fields, and Kirstyn Grace Fields.
Friends may gather on Saturday, March 7, 2020, at Lakeside Missionary Baptist Church, 8270 North Dixie Highway, Newport, Michigan 48166. She will lie-in-state from 10:00 a.m. -11:00 a.m. in the church with a Celebration of Her Life to follow at 11:00 a.m. Reverend Larry Head, will officiate. Private burial will be at Gethsemane Cemetery in Monroe. Merkle Funeral Service, North Monroe; 2442 North Monroe Street (734) 384-5185 has been entrusted with her arrangements.
Memorials in her honor are suggested to Lakeside Missionary Baptist Church or Monroe Center for Healthy Aging. Online guests may leave words of inspiration and comfort or share a photo by visiting www.merklefs.com.
The family wishes to express their gratitude to Visiting Angels Caregivers who lovingly enhanced Mary's years in Michigan.
