Mary Ellen Larmore was born in Ramona, Oklahoma on November 29, 1939. She was the daughter of the late Sam Ballard and the late Maxine (Lewis) Ballard. Mary attended Eastern Michigan University obtaining her Master's Degree in Special Education.
For many years, Mary worked as a Special Education Teacher. She loved babies and children and especially enjoyed her chosen profession. Over the years, Mary was employed by the Adrian Training School, CSDD (Comprehensive Services for the Developmentally Disabled), and the Western Wayne Center. She also opened her home to many children by being a foster parent.
Mary enjoyed travel and she was particularly fond of her trips back home to Oklahoma to visit family as well as jaunts to Florida. Mary had a busy home but she found time to enjoy sewing, crocheting, and quilting. Many of her handmade creations, baby clothing, children's clothes, and even prom and wedding dresses were treasured gifts to those that received them.
Mary was an avid NASCAR and Green Bay Packers fan. She was also a skilled gardener and liked to can her take to enjoy for many years to come.
Mary Ellen Whaley, age 79, of Milan passed away unexpectedly at 7:45 p.m. on Monday, June 24, 2019, at her home.
In addition to her parents, her passing was preceded by six children: Brian, Sally, Eddie, Dwaine, and Dennis Phelps, and Kevin Polley; three siblings: Jake Larmore, Biddy Larmore Hull Smith, Symon Ballard.
To cherish her memory she leaves seven children: Gena Whipple Polley of Dundee, Clint Phelps of Heartland, Jami Phelps of Dundee, Charlotte Phelps-Wylie of Dundee, Ruth Ann Phelps Turner of Toledo, Jerrilee Larimore King, and Raymond Newburg; four siblings: Jerry "Beaver" Larmore, Leon Ballard, Lela Choate, and Judy Rex; eighteen grandchildren; and two great grandchildren with one on the way.
Friends may gather from 2:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. on Friday, June 28, 2019, at Merkle Funeral Service, Dundee (formerly Cover Funeral Home); 297 Tecumseh Street (734) 529-3156. A Celebration of Her Life will take place at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, June 29, 2019, also at Merkles with Pastor Donald Brown pastor of Calvary Baptist Church officiating. Procession will follow to Michigan Memorial Park in Flat Rock for burial.
Memorials are suggested to . Online guests may leave words of inspiration and comfort or share a photo by visiting www.coverfuneralhome.com.
Published in Monroe News on June 27, 2019