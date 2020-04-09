|
|
Sister Marylyn Russ, IHM, died Sunday, April 5, at IHM Senior Living Community, Monroe. She was 84.
The oldest of three children of Joseph and Mary Anna (Flerchinger) Russ, Marylyn Helene Russ was born Jan. 7, 1936, in Cleveland. She attended grade school at St. Jerome, Cleveland. After graduating high school from Villa Angela Academy, Cleveland, she worked at General Electric and attended night school at John Carroll University. Sister Marylyn realized her call to religious life and in 1958 entered the Sisters, Servants of the Immaculate Heart of Mary, Monroe, receiving the religious name Sister Peter Faber. She celebrated her 60th jubilee as an IHM Sister in 2019. She earned a bachelor's degree from Marygrove College, Detroit, and a master's degree in education from Wayne State University.
Sister Marylyn eventually taught at all grade levels. She ministered at St. John and Catholic Central High School, Monroe; St. Mary, Marshall; St. Thomas Aquinas and Holy Redeemer High School, Detroit; and Gabriel Richard High School, Riverview. She then served the congregation as treasurer of the IHM Southeast Province for nine years. Beginning in 1994, she worked in the business office of Marygrove College until 2000 when she returned to teaching at the college. She loved teaching math and physics and found it particularly satisfying to help her students succeed. She retired in 2013 and a year later returned home to IHM Senior Living Community.
An accomplished quilter, crafter and cook, Sister Marylyn sewed quilts for her entire family, including great-nieces/nephews and many friends. In the 1980s and 90s, she and the late Sister Catherine Mary Zacharias, IHM, enjoyed catering large and small events and delighted in preparing beautiful desserts. In an interview for her jubilee, she commented her greatest joy in her life as an IHM was participating in retreats, workshops and spirituality classes, as prayer was at the center of her life.
Sister Marylyn is survived by her brother Peter (Anita) Russ; sister, Sister Joan Marie, OSU; nieces and nephews; great-nieces/nephews; and her sisters in community. In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by a niece, Aimee, and a nephew, Peter.
A memorial Mass will be held at a later date. Arrangements were under the direction of the Rupp Funeral Home, Monroe. Memorials may be made to the IHM Retirement Fund, 610 W. Elm Ave., Monroe, MI 48162-7909.
Published in Monroe News on Apr. 9, 2020