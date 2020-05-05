Matthew John VanDevelde
1968 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Matthew's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Matthew John VanDevelde, age 51, passed away Saturday, May 2, 2020, in his home after a brave 18 month battle with colon cancer.

Matt was born on August 7, 1968, in Monroe to John and Karen (Aldridge) VanDevelde. A 1986 graduate of Monroe High School, Matt was a member of Sprinkler Fitters Local 669 working for Automatic Fire Protection Systems in Toledo until the recession. He was then employed as a fabricator for Roush Industries in Allen Park until taking a medical retirement in 2018.

Matt was a self-taught expert in many things including woodworking, milling, carving, antique railroad pocket watches, sailing, guitars, guns and US History. His most recent passion was restoring his 1980 Camaro Z28, which was just a few weeks away from being ready for the road.

Matt is survived by his parents; John and Karen of Monroe; fiancé Jennifer McBee of Newport; brother Mark (Stacey) VanDevelde of Georgetown, Grand Cayman; sister Heather (Brad) Morningstar of Spring Grove, Illinois; niece Mia VanDevelde; three nephews: Jake VanDevelde, Grayson Morningstar and Rhyland Morningstar; as well as many aunts, uncles and cousins.

Cremation arrangements have been entrusted to the care of the Allore Chapel-Martenson Family of Funeral Homes. A celebration of Matt's life will be held at a later time.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Monroe News on May 5, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Not sure what to say?
1 entry
May 4, 2020
my heart goes out to you and your family,there is no better example of a real man,than matt. anyone that knows you,can never forget you.we will see each other again.
marc prucka
Friend
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved