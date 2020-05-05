Matthew John VanDevelde, age 51, passed away Saturday, May 2, 2020, in his home after a brave 18 month battle with colon cancer.



Matt was born on August 7, 1968, in Monroe to John and Karen (Aldridge) VanDevelde. A 1986 graduate of Monroe High School, Matt was a member of Sprinkler Fitters Local 669 working for Automatic Fire Protection Systems in Toledo until the recession. He was then employed as a fabricator for Roush Industries in Allen Park until taking a medical retirement in 2018.



Matt was a self-taught expert in many things including woodworking, milling, carving, antique railroad pocket watches, sailing, guitars, guns and US History. His most recent passion was restoring his 1980 Camaro Z28, which was just a few weeks away from being ready for the road.



Matt is survived by his parents; John and Karen of Monroe; fiancé Jennifer McBee of Newport; brother Mark (Stacey) VanDevelde of Georgetown, Grand Cayman; sister Heather (Brad) Morningstar of Spring Grove, Illinois; niece Mia VanDevelde; three nephews: Jake VanDevelde, Grayson Morningstar and Rhyland Morningstar; as well as many aunts, uncles and cousins.



Cremation arrangements have been entrusted to the care of the Allore Chapel-Martenson Family of Funeral Homes. A celebration of Matt's life will be held at a later time.

