Matthew M. Hoffman, age 59, of Monroe, passed away Wednesday May 20, 2020.
Born May 19, 1961, in Monroe, Matthew was the son of the late Clarence and Rita (LaChapelle) Hoffman. Matthew graduated in 1979 from Monroe High School. He married Phyllis Moll on Dec 7, 1984, in Toledo, OH.
For over 35 years, Matthew worked for Detroit Stoker as the director of aftermarket sales. Through the years, Matthew enjoyed boating, fishing, hunting, gardening, and trapping up north around Hubbard Lake, MI. He spent a lot of time with his friends, Sid and Steve Sova, whom collectively have many fond memories of the outdoors. In his younger years, he coached his children soccer.
Survived by his wife: Phyllis Hoffman of Monroe; a step-mother: Jan Hoffman of Maumee, OH; a daughter: Christy (Joshua) Munson of Temperance, MI; two sons: Thomas Hoffman of Erie, MI and Nicholas Hoffman of Temperance, MI; a sister: Rita (Timothy) Meechan of Monroe; as well as three brothers: John (Sharon) Hoffman of Toledo, OH, Bruce Hoffman of Monroe, and Ted Hoffman of Milan, MI.
In accordance to his wishes, Matthew will be cremated and a celebration of life service will be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations in his honor have been suggested to the family to help with funeral expenses.
Online condolences to the family maybe made through www.ruppfuneralhomeinc.com.
Born May 19, 1961, in Monroe, Matthew was the son of the late Clarence and Rita (LaChapelle) Hoffman. Matthew graduated in 1979 from Monroe High School. He married Phyllis Moll on Dec 7, 1984, in Toledo, OH.
For over 35 years, Matthew worked for Detroit Stoker as the director of aftermarket sales. Through the years, Matthew enjoyed boating, fishing, hunting, gardening, and trapping up north around Hubbard Lake, MI. He spent a lot of time with his friends, Sid and Steve Sova, whom collectively have many fond memories of the outdoors. In his younger years, he coached his children soccer.
Survived by his wife: Phyllis Hoffman of Monroe; a step-mother: Jan Hoffman of Maumee, OH; a daughter: Christy (Joshua) Munson of Temperance, MI; two sons: Thomas Hoffman of Erie, MI and Nicholas Hoffman of Temperance, MI; a sister: Rita (Timothy) Meechan of Monroe; as well as three brothers: John (Sharon) Hoffman of Toledo, OH, Bruce Hoffman of Monroe, and Ted Hoffman of Milan, MI.
In accordance to his wishes, Matthew will be cremated and a celebration of life service will be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations in his honor have been suggested to the family to help with funeral expenses.
Online condolences to the family maybe made through www.ruppfuneralhomeinc.com.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Monroe News on May 24, 2020.