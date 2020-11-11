Matthew Wendel Scoles, age 48, of Monroe, passed away Saturday, November 7, 2020, at Henry Ford Hospital in Detroit.
Born October 28, 1972, in Monroe, Matthew was the son of Thad and Jennifer (Powers) Scoles. A graduate of Monroe High School, Matthew received his Associate Degree in Culinary Arts from Monroe County Community College. He married the love of his life, Andrea Zawislak, on November 8, 2003.
While his talent and training led him to own and operate the Village Bistro in downtown Monroe, his true passions lied in catering, and preparing elaborate meals for family and friends. An avid sports fan and amateur analyst, Matthew shared his life-long love of the Ohio State Buckeyes and the four Detroit sports teams, fostering a similar love and respect of ""the game"" with his son. While recognized for his big, loyal heart, friends and families also admired his big brain, which he demonstrated nightly watching and playing along with his favorite game show, Jeopardy. A music aficionado, Matthew enjoyed a wide range of musical genres and time spent with family and friends listening to live music. His quick wit, wry smile, and smooth delivery kept family and friends laughing and contemplating. He treasured these times spent with family and friends, but beyond all his talents and hobbies, Matthew was happiest when coaching and watching his son play sports.
Matthew leaves to cherish his memory, Andrea, his wife of the past 17 years; his son Rooney Scoles; parents: Jennifer (William) Fountain and Thad (Marcia) Scoles; siblings: Mark (Emily) Scoles and Sara (Chris) Bica; a grandmother Jean Powers; mother-in-law Joan Zawislak; brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law: Jeff (Patty Sullivan) Zawislak, Michelle (Biff) Griese and Brian (JoAnne) Zawislak; stepsiblings: Corey Fountain and Alison (Eric) Kish; half-brother: Jonathan Chadwick (Tom) Barton; as well as 13 nieces and nephews: Kathryn Scoles, Oliver Scoles, Blayne Bica, Bennett Bica, Miranda Zawislak, Emily Zawislak, Colton Zawislak, Julia Griese, Anna Griese, Jocelyn Griese, Brynn Zawislak, Mia Zawislak and Lev Zawislak; his rescue dog Scooter; and many other family and friends.
Sadly, he was preceded in death by grandparents: Robert and Clarice Scoles and John Powers; his father-in-law Norm Zawislak; an uncle Bill Randall; aunt Christine Bartz; a stepsister Tiffany Claridge and his four-legged best friend Steve.
A celebration of Matthew's life has been planned under the direction of the Allore Chapel-Martenson Family of Funeral Homes, 203 E. Elm Ave. Friends may call Thursday from 1 p.m. until 9 pm. Those attending are welcome to wear their favorite Ohio State or Detroit sports teams spirit wear. Funeral services will be private.
To those attending visitation and/or services for a loved one, in keeping with CDC and State of Michigan DHHS guidelines, masks and social distancing, along with limitations on the number of person(s) in the funeral home must be followed and will be enforced. Thank you for understanding.
The family acknowledges and gives thanks to the staff at Henry Ford Hospital for its exceptional care of Matthew.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in honor of Matthew may be made to Gabby's Grief Center or Humane Society of Monroe County.
