Maurice Joseph Poupard, age 94, of Monroe, passed away the evening of Tuesday, March 19, 2019, at Promedica Monroe Hospital.
Maurice was born March 23, 1924, in Monroe, MI, to the late Edmund and Ruth (Soleau) Poupard. He graduated from Monroe High School and went on to Michigan State College for Agriculture. He stayed home to help on his family farm while his brothers went to serve in the military.
On October 22, 1949, at St. Henry Catholic Church in Lincoln Park, MI he married Nora Pomaville. The two of them went on to build a home, raise a family, and spend 69 loving years together.
Maurice retired from the Coal Division of Detroit Edison in 1991, but he was involved with many organizations throughout his life. He was a firefighter for Monroe Township for 20 years, a laborer for La-Z-Boy, a bus driver for Custer Consolidated Schools, a member of the Knights of Columbus, and enjoyed helping lead our youth with Boy Scouts Troop 19 from St. Mary's. Maurice believed in giving back to the community, and was very involved with the GoodFellows and their food drives. He also was a dedicated volunteer for The Mon-Arc of Monroe, having the honor of receiving Volunteer of the Year.
While Nora was Maurice's one true love and bride, he had many other "ladies" throughout his life. He would help out local widow's with any chores that their late husbands would normally handle. From cutting the grass, to painting, to heavy lifting, Maurice was always willing to lend a helping hand. Nora was very approving of this and joked with Maurice about his "ladies", but she was also very proud her husband was such a caring and giving man.
Family and friends may visit from 2 p.m.-8 p.m. on Friday, March 22, 2019, at Rupp Funeral Home, where sharing will commence at 6:30 p.m., followed by a rosary/litany service lead by the Knights of Columbus 1266 at 7 p.m. Maurice will lie in-state at 9:30 a.m. on Saturday March 23, 2019, at St. Mary Catholic Church, where a funeral Mass will begin at 10:30 a.m. Burial will immediately follow at St. Joseph Catholic Cemetery, Monroe.
To cherish his memory, Maurice leaves his loving wife, Nora; two sons: Bernie Poupard and Larry (Beth) Poupard; seven daughters: Rosie Ward, Shari (Keith) Julian, Chris Meyer, Denise (Doug) Alvarado, Gerri (Paul) Volmar, Therese (Dave) Metdepenningen, and Jenni Poupard; one brother, Eugene (Alice) Poupard; one sister, Mary Lou Burke; twenty grandchildren; and fourteen great grandchildren.
In addition to his parents, Maurice was also preceded in death by one son, Paul Poupard; two brothers, Robert and James Poupard; one sister, Ruth Anne Hoffman; son in law, Dennis Meyer; daughter in law, Molly Poupard; grandson Brett Poupard, and grandson Stephen Alvarado.
Anyone wishing to make a memorial contribution in Maurice's honor are asked to please consider the Monroe Knights of Columbus GoodFellows.
Published in Monroe News on Mar. 21, 2019