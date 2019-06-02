|
Maxine Lou Roberts was born in Monroe on August 21, 1932. She was one of five children born to the late James and Edna (Shanteau) Roberts. axine attended St. Michael Grade School and St. Mary Academy. As a young girl, Maxine was involved with 4-H where she won awards for crocheting and canning which both became lifetime interests.
Maxine married Glen Hayes and was blessed with a daughter, Susan. She later was blessed with son, David, with Danny Moore.
In 1959, she moved with her husband, David Waugh, to Walled Lake from Monroe.
The couple would have a daughter, Laura, that passed at birth.
Maxine had a remarkable work ethic. She worked many jobs and never complained. She was employed as a cashier for Great Scott, ran a catering truck, and labored in several factories to name a few.
Her interests were just as varied as her work. Maxine loved to take long car rides and wasn't afraid to try new routes to old destinations. She enjoyed living in northern Detroit spending many weekends cruising the community garage sales. She also loved to dance.
Maxine was a great listener and a trusted confidant. She was supportive and encouraging often opening her home to others in need. She was never afraid to speak out for what was right. Her genuineness earned her countless friends along her path of life.
Maxine Lou Waugh, age 86, passed away on Tuesday, May 21, 2019, at Oasis of Monroe.
In addition to her parents and daughter, Laura, her passing was preceded by all three former husbands, and brothers and sisters-in-law, Robert Roberts, William (Elinor) Roberts, and Donald (Gail) Roberts.
To cherish her memory she leaves her daughter, Susan Keck of Monroe; son, David Moore of Hazel Park; sister, Marilyn (Howard) Raker of Monroe; sister-in-law, Betty Roberts of Monroe; grandchildren, Michael (Beth) Stein of Monroe, Elizabeth (Robert) Eastman of LaSalle, Xac Mehki Monroe, David Mehki of Milan, and Robert Keck of Newport; step grandchildren, Steven and James Keck of Monroe; great grandchildren, Noah and Christopher Stein, Caleb Merritt, Blake and Brendon Revard, Bailey and Risti Mehki, XAC and David's children; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Friends may gather from 1:00 p.m.-3:00 p.m. on Sunday, June 9, 2019, at Merkle Funeral Service, North Monroe, 2442 North Monroe Street (734) 384-5185.
A Celebration of Her Life will follow with Deacon Mike Stewart officiating. Guests will be encouraged to share a memory of Maxine.
Memorial are suggested to the . Online guests may visit www.merklefs.com.
Published in Monroe News on June 2, 2019