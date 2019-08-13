|
Melissa M. Cooper, age 39, of Maumee, Ohio, passed away on Sunday, August 11, 2019. Melissa was born on March 1, 1980, in Monroe, MI. to Ricki (Sparozic) Cooper and the late Clyde Henderson. She was raised by Ricki "mom" and her father Tim Cooper. She moved to Kent, OH where she attended school and married Robert Burton. She then made a career choice to join the U.S. Army where she spent 9 years until her retirement. After retirement, Melissa gave birth to her beautiful son Malachi Cooper who was the light of her life.
Melissa had a love for music and fishing. (Not to mention hanging with her cousins Joshua, Matt and LeiRissa and having Uncle John capture her beauty on his camera). She had a happy personality who could make you laugh in a second. She never met a stranger as she had many friends she considered her family such as Michelle, Kelley, Ernie and many others. She will be sadly missed by her Aunt Vicky (Howard) Black who treated her like a daughter as well as her Aunt Shelly Tackett who cared for her well-being for the past nine years.
To cherish her memory, Melissa leaves behind her son Malachi Cooper, Detroit, MI., her mother Ricki Cooper, Monroe, MI., father Tim Cooper, Groveland, FL., brother, Daniel Henderson, Monroe, MI., brother Miles Cooper, Groveland, FL., great-grandmother Benadine "Nanny" Nadeau, the Chesney family, Toronto, OH., as well as all of her cousins, aunts and uncles.
Melissa was preceded in death by her brother Jeremy Scott Sparozic, grandmother, Judy Howard-Sparozic, step-grandfather, Irving Epps Jr., step-grandmother, Carol Epps, father, Clyde Henderson, Aunt Gari (Ellison) Saunders, her great-grandpa, Ed Howard and memaw, Betty Jane Howard and papaw Frank Nadeau.
Friends may visit from 1:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. with services beginning at 5:00 Thursday, August, 15, 2019, at Allore Chapel-Martenson Family of Funeral Home, 203 E. Elm Ave. Monroe MI.
Published in Monroe News from Aug. 13 to Aug. 14, 2019