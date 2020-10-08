Melvin Douglas Turner Sr., age 69, of Monroe, passed away the morning of Tuesday October 6, 2020, at Henry Ford Wyandotte Hospital.
Family and friends may visit from 2-7 p.m. on Friday October 9, 2020, at Rupp Funeral Home, where a funeral service celebrating Melvin's life will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday October 10, 2020. Fr. Kishore Babu Battu, Pastor of St. Michael the Archangel Catholic Church, will officiate. Burial will immediately follow at St. Joseph Cemetery, Monroe, MI.
Melvin was born January 6, 1951, in Lockwood, WV as one of five children from the union of the late John and Janet (Long) Turner. He worked 17 years at the Monroe County Road Commission before retiring to enjoy more time with his family.
Melvin married Deborah Quillin on November 3, 2000, at Trinity Lutheran Church in Monroe, MI. He was an avid racing fan, watching both NASCAR and drag racing. Melvin didn't necessarily have a favorite driver, he just loved watching the sport and the competitive nature. He also enjoyed working on cars himself, as he could always be found tinkering on one. Melvin was also quite the jokester, giving his family and friends a hard time whenever he had an opportunity and making them laugh. This made Melvin a joy to be around, and there was nothing he enjoyed more than spending time with his family and friends, particularly his grandchildren. Melvin also adored his two pet cats, Shasta and Sparkle, who were more like babies than pets.
To cherish his memory, Melvin leaves his loving wife of nearly 20 years, Deborah; two sons, Melvin Turner Jr. and John Turner; one stepson, Brandon (Amanda) Bogedain; one stepdaughter, Angela (Mark) Funchion; two brothers, Gerald and John Turner; two sisters: Linda Brehmer and Karen Debusscher; five grandchildren: Dalton Turner, Raelynne White, Alivia Funchion, Wyatt Funchion, and Bailey Bogedain; and one great grandchild: Wade Turner.
Along with his parents, Melvin is preceded in death by his son, Brent Turner.
Anyone wishing to make a memorial contribution in Melvin's honor are asked to please consider the American Diabetes Association
.
Online condolences to the family may be made through www.ruppfuneralhomeinc.com.