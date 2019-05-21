|
Melvin James "Joe" Otto, 85, of Erie, Michigan, went to be with our lord on Saturday May 18, 2019, in Regency Hospital of Toledo, Sylvania.
He was born in Toledo, Ohio, on May 12, 1934, to Edward and Althier Otto. He was a lifetime farmer. He attended Ida High School through ninth grade. He thoroughly enjoyed farming, spending time in Florida with his wife, Brenda, and going to flea markets. He also enjoyed going to the vegetable markets, buying produce, and handing it out to people he did business with and those who couldn't get out to go. He loved his children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren very much.
Joe always had a wonderful smile and everyone fell in love with his contagious personality from the moment they met him. He was a Patient, Kind, and Caring man and he loved to make others smile. Growing up, he worked many years on the farm helping his mom (Althier) and dad (Edward) raising milk cows for Cherry Grove Dairy and helping to deliver the milk. Later in life, He loved growing tomatoes with his brothers on the farm and hauling them to Hunts, Red Gold, and Harbrow for over 45 years and also sold his tomatoes at the Detroit Market, where he was known as " Tomato Joe." He eventually switched to farming grains which included wheat, corn, and soybeans. He loved making lunch runs for the guys in the field.
He was preceded in death by parents, Edward and Althier Otto; daughter, Michele Otto; and brothers, Kenneth and Norman Otto.
Survived by his wife, Brenda (of 51 years); sons, Bryan (Kelly) Otto, John (Jessica) Otto; grandchildren, Morgan Otto, Austin and Alyssa Otto, Lena and Lacey Otto; great-grandchildren, Brayden and Braxton Baker; and brother,, Raymond Otto.
Family and friends may visit at the Capaul Funeral Home, 8216 Ida West Rd Ida, Michigan, Wednesday May 22nd, from 12:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. He will lie in state on Thursday May 23rd, at Prince of Peace Lutheran Church, 1920 Lewis Ave., Ida, Michigan, from 10:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. Funeral Service begins at 11:00 a.m. Burial will be in Roselawn Memorial Park, LaSalle, MI. Following the burial, luncheon to follow at Prince of Peace church in the Gymnasium. Memorials may take the form of contributions to , Prince of Peace Lutheran Church, or .
