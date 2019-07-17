Services Merkle Funeral Service - South 14567 South Dixie Highway Monroe , MI 48161 (734) 241-7070 Memorial Gathering 3:00 PM - 8:00 PM Merkle Funeral Service - South 14567 South Dixie Highway Monroe , MI 48161 View Map Lying in State 10:00 AM - 11:00 AM Trinity Lutheran Church 323 Scott Street Monroe , MI View Map Service 11:00 AM Trinity Lutheran Church 323 Scott Street Monroe , MI View Map Merrill Conner

1926 - 2019 Add a Memory Send Flowers Share This Page Email Merrill Arden Conner was born August 20, 1926, in Monroe, Michigan. He was one of three children born from the union of: the late Luther Conner Sr. and the late Elizabeth (Dischinger) Conner.

He attended Monroe High School and graduated with the Class of 1944. To support his family, he worked as a Plant Supervisor for First River Raisin Paper Company.

Merrill received his spiritual nourishment by attending Trinity Lutheran Church and remained active by becoming a Sunday School Teacher.

He was one of the founders of The LaSalle Township Fire Department and was a volunteer fireman throughout his life.

He was also proud of his involvement in the founding of the Custer Little League team and serving on the planning board for the opening of the Community College.

Merrill enjoyed golfing with friends and was an avid Detroit Tigers fan. Above anything he loved the Lord and his family.

His knowledge about history and the love for his family shown through with everything he did.

His loving personality and giving nature are just a few things that will be deeply missed by everyone who had the pleasure of knowing him.

Merrill Arden Conner, age 92, of Monroe, passed away on Sunday July 14, 2019, at Promedica Toledo Hospital.

His passing is preceded by his first wife: Zorka (Knezevich) Conner; his second wife: Gloria (Laboe-Watkins) Conner; his brother: James Conner, his granddaughter: Barbara and his parents.

To cherish his memory, he leaves his children: Diane (the late Ray) Barton, Rodney (Dorothy) Conner, Sandra (Thomas) Blazoff, Richard (Patsy) Watkins, Michael (Mary) Watkins and Toni (Mark) Adrian; his brother Luther (the late Esther) Conner Jr.; his sister-in-law: Pat Conner; his grandchildren: Deborah, Keith (Courtney), Andrew, Shelly, Bradley (Leann), Michael (Loretta), Steven (Stephanie), Jeannie (Washington), Stacey (Donald), Nicole(Robert), Tara (Michael) and Nicholas and many great and great-great grand

children.

Friends may gather on Wednesday, July 17, 2019 from 3:00 p.m.– 8:00 p.m. at Merkle Funeral Service, South Monroe, 14567 South Dixie Highway (734) 241-7070.

He will Lie In-State on Thursday, July 18, 2019, from 10:00 a.m. until a Service at 11:00 a.m at Trinity Lutheran Church, 323 Scott Street in Monroe to be officiated by Pastor Daniel Potts.

Memorial donations are suggested to Trinity Lutheran Church or the LaSalle Township Fire

Department.

Online guests may leave words of comfort and inspiration, share a photo or send a floral arrangement by visiting www.merklefs.com. Published in Monroe News on July 17, 2019