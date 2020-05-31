Michael D. Hehl
Nov. 5, 1962-May 27, 2020
Michael David Hehl, 57 years of age from Ida, MI, left his earthly home on May 27, 2020, to forever be with his Heavenly Father.
He was born on November 5, 1962, to parents Charles and Barbara (Ellison) Hehl. He was a loving husband to Kay (Hoppert) for 29 wonderful years and sincerely cared for her.
Mike was a kind and gentle soul who lived his life helping others. He was frequently seen mowing someone's lawn, doing landscaping, removing snow, anything he thought was needed. God blessed others through Mike's spiritual gifts of compassion and generosity. He never hesitated to cheerfully give whenever he saw a need.
Dedicated to supporting and attending Alcoholics Anonymous meetings, he helped and stood by so many as they journeyed through their battles. He deeply cared and was always there for them. Mike would want his AA brothers and sisters along with his family to live "one day at a time" and to remember "to thine own self be true."
Mike traveled the world while serving in the U.S. Marines for over 3 years. He was employed by Michigan Gas Utilities for 27 years. He was noted as being a dependable, hard worker who gave 100 percent.
His family knows that heaven now has a new custodian to keep the place tidy. When they are reunited with him, they will remember to take their shoes off just for Mike.
Mike is survived by his faithful and loving wife, Kay; beloved sons, Spencer and Jared Hehl; mother, Barbara; twin sister, Michelle (Kenny) Stephens of Jacksonville, Florida; sister, Paula (Wayne) Freant of St. Peters, Missouri, brother, Timothy Hehl of Monroe, and many nieces and nephews. They will cherish many fond memories until they all meet again. He is preceded in death by his father, Charles, and his brother, Paul Hehl.
Private burial arrangements are being handled by Capaul Funeral Home, Ida.
Memorials may be given to your charity of choice, or to pay it forward wherever you see a need just as Mike did.
To send the family condolences please go online to: www.capaulfuneralhome.com.
Nov. 5, 1962-May 27, 2020
Michael David Hehl, 57 years of age from Ida, MI, left his earthly home on May 27, 2020, to forever be with his Heavenly Father.
He was born on November 5, 1962, to parents Charles and Barbara (Ellison) Hehl. He was a loving husband to Kay (Hoppert) for 29 wonderful years and sincerely cared for her.
Mike was a kind and gentle soul who lived his life helping others. He was frequently seen mowing someone's lawn, doing landscaping, removing snow, anything he thought was needed. God blessed others through Mike's spiritual gifts of compassion and generosity. He never hesitated to cheerfully give whenever he saw a need.
Dedicated to supporting and attending Alcoholics Anonymous meetings, he helped and stood by so many as they journeyed through their battles. He deeply cared and was always there for them. Mike would want his AA brothers and sisters along with his family to live "one day at a time" and to remember "to thine own self be true."
Mike traveled the world while serving in the U.S. Marines for over 3 years. He was employed by Michigan Gas Utilities for 27 years. He was noted as being a dependable, hard worker who gave 100 percent.
His family knows that heaven now has a new custodian to keep the place tidy. When they are reunited with him, they will remember to take their shoes off just for Mike.
Mike is survived by his faithful and loving wife, Kay; beloved sons, Spencer and Jared Hehl; mother, Barbara; twin sister, Michelle (Kenny) Stephens of Jacksonville, Florida; sister, Paula (Wayne) Freant of St. Peters, Missouri, brother, Timothy Hehl of Monroe, and many nieces and nephews. They will cherish many fond memories until they all meet again. He is preceded in death by his father, Charles, and his brother, Paul Hehl.
Private burial arrangements are being handled by Capaul Funeral Home, Ida.
Memorials may be given to your charity of choice, or to pay it forward wherever you see a need just as Mike did.
To send the family condolences please go online to: www.capaulfuneralhome.com.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Monroe News from May 31 to Jun. 1, 2020.