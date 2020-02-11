Monroe News Obituaries
|
Martenson Family of Funeral Homes Allore Chapel
203 East Elm Ave.
Monroe, MI 48162
(734) 241-5225

Michael Dennis "Martin" Adkins


1966 - 2020
Michael Dennis "Martin" Adkins Obituary
Michael Dennis (Martin) Adkins, age 53, of Monroe, passed away February 8, 2020. Born February 16, 1966, to Sandra Fore and the late Dennis Adkins. Loving father of Courtney (Devin) Adkins. Proud grandfather of Lyla and Zayne. Beloved brother of Kelly (Ted) Bacon, Holly (Ronnie) Winland, Christopher (Virginia) Winland, and Richie (Heidi) Richards. Michael is also survived by his nieces Megan and Miranda, stepmother Sandy Adkins, and many other loving family members. Sadly, he was also preceded in death by his dad, Clem Winland.

Michael loved music and attended concerts as often as possible. He appreciated body art, collecting anything skull related, and spending time with family, friends, and his loving dog Sparky. He will be greatly missed by all who knew him.

Visitation will take place on Tuesday from 2-7 p.m. at the Allore Chapel-Martenson Family of Funeral Homes, 203 E. Elm, Monroe. The Rev. Kenneth Vincent will be officiating services at 6 p.m. To share a memory, please visit www.martenson.com.
Published in Monroe News on Feb. 11, 2020
