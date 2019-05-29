|
Michael John Kieselbach, age 60, of Hale, died at his residence on Saturday
Michael is the beloved husband of Carole for forty years;father of Michael (Lyndsay) II of MI and John (Frances) of TN, and cherished son of Inez Kieselbach of MI. Also survived by his grandchildren, Aeris (Caleb) Carrasco, Summer Schmidt, Jase Kieselbach, Brooke Kieselbach and Damon Kieselbach; siblings, Susan (Paul) Wollschlager of Newport and Bill (Kelly) Kieselbach of Belleville, many loving extended family and friends and his beloved dog, "Allie" Preceded in death by his father Charles (d. 2006), his brothers Dave, Ed and Doug, and sister Kathy.
Employee of General Motors, Michael began enjoying retirement in 2012. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, boating and camping.
Funeral services will be held at 11 AM Friday, May 31, 2019 in the main chapel of David C. Brown Funeral Home, Belleville (734) 697-4500. Entombment will follow at Michigan Memorial Park, Flat Rock. Visitation has been arranged for Wednesday from 5-8 PM, Thursday from 2-8 PM, as well as one hour prior to the funeral service Friday.
In lieu of flowers, a donation may be made to the Benefit for Elyse Wickenheiser, 5653 Scofield Road Maybee, MI 48159. See the Prayers for Elly Facebook page @ prayersforelly
Published in Monroe News on May 29, 2019