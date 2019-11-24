|
Michael Kim Cantrell was born in Trenton, Michigan, on May 20, 1961. He was one of eleven children, nine of which were boys, born from the union of the late Carl Cantrell and the late Dewey (Evans) Cantrell.
Having so many brothers, Mike considered himself quite blessed with the birth of three daughters of his own and later three granddaughters. He cherished these relationships and was an amazing father and grandfather. Michael provided for his family as a Union Commercial Painter for many years. His career took him into automotive factories during shutdowns where he worked quickly to get the line back up and running again.
Michael was very close with his family and looked forward to any opportunity to get-together; especially fish fry's and at Christmas. Mike had many varied interests but most of them involved some form of transportation. He was a true handyman when it came to vehicles being very knowledgeable about many cars and trucks. Feeling the wind in his face could always put Michael at ease and riding his Harley was a favorite pastime. He also found joy which was evident by the smile on his face while riding his jet ski. Although operating his remote-control truck was a hobby it never compared to cruising in his full-size version while blaring classic rock from the speakers.
Michael made many wonderful memories while camping Up North at Higgins Lake. He also enjoyed relaxing to an old Western movie from time to time.
Michael Kim Cantrell, age 58, of Monroe, passed away unexpectedly on Monday, November 18, 2019. His passing was preceded by his parents.
To cherish his memory he leaves three daughters: Jennifer (Aaron) Davis, Julie Cantrell (Curtis Stanifer), and Melissa (Justin) Wentz; eight brothers: Ken (Marilyn) Cantrell, George (Shirley) Cantrell, Rick Cantrell, Eugene (Charlotte) Cantrell, Tim Cantrell, Robert Cantrell (Julie Mommerency), Garey (Brenda) Cantrell, and Ron Cantrell; two sisters: Carla (Dave) Cousino and Beth (Rich) Helberg; and three granddaughters: Emily, Hanna and Gracie.
Friends may gather from 1:00 p.m. until 6:00 p.m. on Tuesday, November 26, 2019, at Merkle Funeral Service, North Monroe; 2442 North Monroe Street (734) 384-5185. A Celebration of His Life will take place at 6:00 p.m. also at Merkle's with Pastor Roy Southerland officiating.
Online guests may leave words of inspiration and comfort, share a photo, or send a floral arrangement by visiting www.merklefs.com.
Published in Monroe News on Nov. 24, 2019