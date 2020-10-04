Dr. Michael Litynski, of Dearborn, Michigan, passed away September 18, 2020, at the age of seventy-seven after a month-long battle with COVID-19. He was surrounded by love, especially that of his two daughters, Emily Marchetti of Dearborn Heights, Michigan and Kelly Litynski (Brad Williamson) of Sevierville, Tennessee.
Dr. Mike's spirit will be carried on by his family including his sister, Mary Ann McBee (Jerry Goodridge) of Lambertville, Michigan, his brothers, Jerry (Satoko) Litynski of Crestview, Florida, and Dr. Frederick R. (Patricia) Wright of Livonia, Michigan. He will also be greatly missed by his three grandchildren whom he adored, Emma Marchetti and Mali and Max Williamson, and by all his nieces and nephews. Michael is preceded in death by his loving mother, Jennie Wright, and father, Stephan Litynski. He will also be fondly remembered by the many friends, patients, and clients made throughout his life.
Dr. Mike was a proud veteran of the United States Navy and had been stationed at the U.S. Naval Hospital in Bethesda, Maryland. He was also an esteemed graduate of Logan College of Chiropractic in St. Louis, Missouri. For over thirty years, he helped his patients at his practice, The Chiropractic Life Center, before venturing out into a new career designing The Disc Doctor - a practice management program for other doctors.
Dr. Mike will be remembered for his extreme generosity, a stubborn streak he was famous for, and for his unique sense of humor. He loved going to the casino where he favored the nickel slots, feasting on crab legs and sushi, listening to a good polka, and spending countless hours on the computer. King of the dramatic pause, he loved telling anyone who would listen stories of his raucous youth. He was an avid Michigan football fan, loved fishing on Lake Erie, and watching Gene Hackman movies. He despised small soup spoons and would resort to any means necessary to win a game against his grandchildren. Although his passing fills us all with a great sadness, our lives are "near perfection" for having known him.
In lieu of flowers, the family is asking for donations to a charity of your choice
. A memorial service will be held at a later date due to COVID-19.