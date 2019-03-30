Services Bacarella Funeral Home 1201 S Telegraph Rd Monroe , MI 48161 (734) 241-4600 Visitation 3:00 PM - 7:00 PM Bacarella Funeral Home 1201 S Telegraph Rd Monroe , MI 48161 View Map Funeral service 7:00 PM Bacarella Funeral Home 1201 S Telegraph Rd Monroe , MI 48161 View Map Michael Petar Radakovic

2004 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers Michael Petar Radakovic, 15 years, of New Boston, Michigan, went home to be with the Lord on Thursday, March 28, 2019, at his home.

Born January 30, 2004, in Wyandotte, Michigan, Michael is the son of Milan Daniel and Kimberly A. (Taylor) Radakovic. Michael attended Wagar Middle School and was currently a freshman at Airport High School. Michael was currently taking a welding class through Monroe County Community College where he was featured on the front page of the Monroe News on Thursday, March 28, 2019.

Michael was a member and an Altar Boy at St. George Serbian Orthodox Church in Monroe, where he was baptized.

Michael enjoyed serving his church, his welding class at the community college, small game hunting, deer hunting, where last November he took his first buck, being outdoors, traveling, and playing video games. Most of all Michael enjoyed time spent with family.

Michael is survived by his loving parents; Milan D. and Kimberly Radakovic, a caring brother; Daniel Taylor Radakovic of Romulus, MI, grandmother's Jackie Taylor of Romulus, MI and Linda J. Willis of Jacksonville, FL and several aunts, uncles and cousins.

Visitation will be held on Monday, April 1, 2019, in the Bacarella Funeral Home, 1201 S. Telegraph Rd., Monroe, MI, 48161, from 3:00 p.m. until funeral services celebrating his life that evening at 7:00 p.m. Fr. Rade Obsenica, pastor of St. George Serbian Orthodox Church, will officiate. Private interment will be held at Michigan Memorial Park in Flat Rock, MI.

Memorial contributions are suggested to St. George Serbian Orthodox Church Altar Fund.

Online condolences and special memories may be shared with the family by visiting the obituary page at www.bacarellafuneralhome.com. Published in Monroe News on Mar. 30, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary Remember Share memories or express condolences below. Send Flowers View All Add Message Add Photos Add Videos ‹ Back to today's Obituaries