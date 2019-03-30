Monroe News Obituaries
Services
Bacarella Funeral Home
1201 S Telegraph Rd
Monroe, MI 48161
(734) 241-4600
Visitation
Monday, Apr. 1, 2019
3:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Bacarella Funeral Home
1201 S Telegraph Rd
Monroe, MI 48161
View Map
Funeral service
Monday, Apr. 1, 2019
7:00 PM
Bacarella Funeral Home
1201 S Telegraph Rd
Monroe, MI 48161
View Map

Michael Petar Radakovic


2004 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Michael Petar Radakovic Obituary
Michael Petar Radakovic, 15 years, of New Boston, Michigan, went home to be with the Lord on Thursday, March 28, 2019, at his home.
Born January 30, 2004, in Wyandotte, Michigan, Michael is the son of Milan Daniel and Kimberly A. (Taylor) Radakovic. Michael attended Wagar Middle School and was currently a freshman at Airport High School. Michael was currently taking a welding class through Monroe County Community College where he was featured on the front page of the Monroe News on Thursday, March 28, 2019.
Michael was a member and an Altar Boy at St. George Serbian Orthodox Church in Monroe, where he was baptized.
Michael enjoyed serving his church, his welding class at the community college, small game hunting, deer hunting, where last November he took his first buck, being outdoors, traveling, and playing video games. Most of all Michael enjoyed time spent with family.
Michael is survived by his loving parents; Milan D. and Kimberly Radakovic, a caring brother; Daniel Taylor Radakovic of Romulus, MI, grandmother's Jackie Taylor of Romulus, MI and Linda J. Willis of Jacksonville, FL and several aunts, uncles and cousins.
Visitation will be held on Monday, April 1, 2019, in the Bacarella Funeral Home, 1201 S. Telegraph Rd., Monroe, MI, 48161, from 3:00 p.m. until funeral services celebrating his life that evening at 7:00 p.m. Fr. Rade Obsenica, pastor of St. George Serbian Orthodox Church, will officiate. Private interment will be held at Michigan Memorial Park in Flat Rock, MI.
Memorial contributions are suggested to St. George Serbian Orthodox Church Altar Fund.
Online condolences and special memories may be shared with the family by visiting the obituary page at www.bacarellafuneralhome.com.
Published in Monroe News on Mar. 30, 2019
