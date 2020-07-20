Michael William Busen, age 73, of Carleton, passed away Thursday, July 16, 2020.
He was the beloved husband of Kathleen Busen for 51 years. Loving father of Tom (Laura) Busen, MaryBeth (Zak) Hayden, Steve (Megan) Busen and Tim (Martha) Busen. Proud grandpa of Sarah, Tori, Ryan, John, Jonah, Marla, Gabe, Will and Maddox. Dear brother of Daniel (Barb) Busen and Jane (Ted) Niemeyer Wasztyl. Brother-in-law of Robert Busby. Survived also by many loving nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
Preceded in death by parents, Clifford and Roberta Busen; sister, Anne Marie Busby; niece, Aimee Busby; and brother-in-law, Dave Niemeyer.
A graduate of Lincoln Park High School, and earning the rank of Eagle scout as a teenager, Mike went on to receive his Bachelor's degree from Michigan State University. He married the love of his life, Kathie, in 1969. As a life-long business owner and committed community minded person, Mike was very active in the city of Lincoln Park as a member of the Lincoln Park Downtown Development Authority, the Economic Development Corporation and the Exchange Club (receiving the President's Award in 2020). A faithful member of the Divine Grace Parish in Carleton, he served many years in the St. Pat's Men's Club.
An avid outdoorsmen, he took part in many hunting trips, snowmobile rides, and boating excursions. He cherished spending time with his wife, children, grandchildren and many friends at his cabin in Northern Michigan. A loving husband, dad and grandfather, family was of upmost importance as he loved to attend birthday parties, sporting events and any special occasion.
Visitation Wednesday, July 22, 2020, 2-9 p.m. at The Allen Park Chapel-Martenson Family of Funeral Homes, 10915 Allen Rd. (corner of Goddard). Instate Thursday, July 23, 2020, 10 a.m. until 11 a.m. Mass at Divine Grace Parish, St. Patrick's Catholic Church, Carleton. Immediately following the funeral Mass, everyone is invited to a luncheon at the home of Earl and Cheryl Rivard, 9911 Grafton Rd., Carleton, MI 48117. Memorial contributions may be made to the charity of the donor's choice
. Memorial contributions may be made to the charity of the donor's choice