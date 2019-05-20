Blum, Michelle A. (Shelly), age 69, of Monroe, formerly of Trenton, passed away May 18, 2019. Born March 18, 1950, to Betty and the late Leo Johnson. Loving mother of Michael Allen and Linda Corrine. Proud grandmother of Bryan Joseph Fehse, Zackery Tylor Fehse, and great grandmother of 6. Also survived by her sister Corki Johnson, her loving dog Chewy, and dear friend of many years Marcia Grant. Along with her father, Shelly was preceded in death by her sister Linda Lee Johnson.

Shelly was a 1968 graduate of Trenton High School and longtime employee of BrassCraft Manufacturing Company, Brownstown Twp. She spent much of her free time on pool league at the Other Place Bar & Grill in Monroe, where she was known as "Mama Blum".

A Memorial Gathering will take place on Sunday, May 26, from 2pm until time of Service 5pm, at the Trenton Chapel-Martenson Family of Funeral Homes, 3200 West Rd. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the .