Mike King, age 47, of Carleton, died July 11, 2019.
Beloved father of Jessica King and Dearest son of Michael and Joyce King, Mike was preceded in death by his grandparents, Jean and J.D. Ellison and Peggy King.
Mike worked in the computer field his whole life, his most recent title being an IT director.
His first love was his daughter, then parents, followed by his dog, Jeeps and fast cars! Mike was always the first to volunteer to help his family and friends with anything they needed.
Mike's kind heart and compassion will be missed by all.
Visitation will be Sunday, July 14, 2019, from 2:00–8:00 PM. Family Sharing will be Sunday, July 14, 2019, at 7:00 PM. at Molnar Funeral Homes - Brownstown Chapel, 23700 West Rd., Brownstown Township.
Published in Monroe News on July 13, 2019