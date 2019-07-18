|
|
Mildred A. Breitner, age 88, lifetime resident of Carleton, went home to be with the Lord on Monday, July 15, 2019, at Brookdale Monroe in Monroe, Michigan.
Born on April 4, 1931, in Carleton, Michigan, she was the daughter of Raymond and Anna (Montei) Heiss. On Oct. 8, 1949, she married Glen Breitner in the EUB Church, Carleton, MI.
Mildred was a member of Swan Creek Garden Club, Carleton United Methodist Church and worked as the Choir Director over 25 years. She loved taking care of her grandchildren and gardening.
Mildred was preceded in death by her parents and husband.
She is survived by her son, Glen (Derlyze) Breitner of Mt. Vernon, KY and Gary (Laurie) Breitner of Carleton, MI; daughter, Cindy (Donald) Brey of Flat Rock; 9 grandchildren, 14 great-grandchildren; sisters Hazel Jedryczka of Carleton and Irma Schar of Africa.
Friends may visit in the Arthur Bobcean Funeral Home Carleton Chapel on Thursday, July 18, 2019, from 4:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. Funeral Services will be held at Carleton United Methodist Church on Friday, July 19, 2019, at 10:00 a.m. Instate at church from 9:30 a.m. until time of service. Rev. Taek Kim will officiate the service. Burial will be in Michigan Memorial Park, Huron Township, Michigan.
In lieu of flowers contributions in her memory may be made to the Carleton United Methodist Church.
Condolences @ www.arthurbobcean.com.
Published in Monroe News on July 18, 2019