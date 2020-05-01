Mildred Henrietta Nieman was born at the family farm in Ottawa Lake, Michigan on January 19, 1914. She was one of four children born from the union of the late Charles Nieman and the late Selma "Sadie" (Sieler) Nieman. Mildred would graduate from Burnham High School with the Class of 1932.
Mildred married Oral Knoblauch on August 4, 1962, at Zion Lutheran in Ottawa Lake. She received her spiritual nourishment as a member of St. John Lutheran Church, Dundee for nearly fifty years. Mildred helped support her family employed at Surface Combustion doing clerical tasks, Toledo Scale in the credit department and as Secretary for a firm of Patent Attorneys, retiring in 1967.
Mildred was very organized in all areas of her life and loving to all those who were blessed to know her. Farming was precious to her, driving tractor and growing fruits and vegetables to share with others; making thousands of jars of jams and jellies to sell at local craft and vendor shows.
Family was most important to Mildred. She looked forward to the annual Memorial Day trip to Hillman, Michigan where she could appreciate the outdoors boat fishing and taking in the serenity of the lake. Mildred loved to travel throughout her life, eventually visiting all fifty states.
Keeping active playing bingo weekly at the Monroe Knights of Columbus; affectionately known as "Midnight Millie" by the residence at Cambrian Assisted Living, returning late into the night until the age of 105.
In her quiet time, Mildred could be found crocheting teddy bear baby blankets.
Mildred Henrietta Knoblauch, age 106, of Dundee passed away on Sunday, April 26, 2020, at Cambrian Assisted Living, Tecumseh. In addition to her parents, her passing was preceded by her husband of forty-four years: Oral; one brother: Olin Nieman; two sisters: Evelyn Jacobs and Selma Nieman.
To cherish her memory Mildred leaves a daughter: Karen (Vern) Hall; a stepdaughter: Judy (John) Husted; three grandchildren: Scott Hall, Mark (Debbie) Hall and Troy (Sarah) Hall; and seven great grandchildren: Katelyn, Josh, Ava, Tyler, Alexa, Benjamin, and Sadie.
Due to social gathering restrictions, a private service was held with Pastor Jen Kiefer of St. John Lutheran Church officiating. Procession followed to Maple Grove Cemetery, Dundee. Public services will take place at a later date. Arrangements have been entrusted to Merkle Funeral Service, Dundee; 297 Tecumseh Street (734) 529-3156.
Published in Monroe News on May 1, 2020.