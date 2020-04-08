Monroe News Obituaries
|
Bacarella Funeral Home
1201 S Telegraph Rd
Monroe, MI 48161
(734) 241-4600

Mildred M. (Harwood) Hughes


1930 - 2020
Mildred M. (Harwood) Hughes Obituary
Mildred M. (Harwood) Hughes, age 89, of Monroe, passed away Sunday, April 5, 2020, at ProMedica Monroe Skilled Nursing and Rehab.

Born June 14, 1930, in Carleton, Michigan, Mildred was the daughter of the late Henry and Velma (Deck) Phennig. She married Courtland Harwood in Monroe and together they raised four children. She later married Dewey Hughes who preceded her in death.

Mildred was a life member of Zion Lutheran Church where she was baptized and confirmed. She was employed as a cook for most of her working life, retiring in 1987 after 21 years at Fifth Wheel Restaurant.

Mildred is survived by a son, Leroy (Sue) Harwood of Monroe; daughter, Christine (Terry) Braden of Monroe; son-in-law, William McCarthy of Taylor, Michigan; eleven grandchildren and several great-grandchildren.

In addition to her parents and husband Dewey, Mildred was also preceded in death by a daughter, Linda McCarthy; son, Roger Harwood; infant granddaughter, Martha Mildred Stevens; sister, Olive Lipp; brother, Edwin Phennig and infant brother, Carl Phennig.

Due to current social gathering limitations, private visitation and funeral service will be held at Bacarella Funeral Home, followed by burial at Zion Lutheran Cemetery. Rev. Ross Ulrich, pastor of Zion Lutheran Church will officiate.

In lieu of flowers, Mildred's request was for memorial donations be made to Zion Lutheran Church.

Online condolences and special memories may be shared with the family by visiting the obituary page at www.bacarellafuneralhome.com.
Published in Monroe News on Apr. 8, 2020
