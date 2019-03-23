|
Mildred Carpentier was born on November 6, 1924 in Chicago, Illinois. She was one of four children born from the union of her parents: the late Theodore Carpentier and the late Emma (Eichelberg) Carpentier.
Millie met the love of her life: James Ralph Keck and they were married on March 27, 1945, in Chicago, Illinois. They were blessed with two daughters: Susan and Karen. James passed away unexpectedly on April 25, 1960. She married the late James M. Medley in Michigan City, Indiana, and it was from this union that came the birth of twins: one boy: Shawn and one girl: Sherrie.
Millie was very proud of her career with Eversharp in Chicago, IL, and held several other positions after moving to Monroe. Millie also worked hard to support her family as a homemaker and she always made sure they were well taken care of. She cherished her relationship with the Lord and was a member of St. Luke's Lutheran Church in Chicago until moving to Michigan where she became a lifetime member of Trinity Lutheran Church in Monroe. She had a great passion for her church and her family.
Mildred "Millie" Carpentier (Keck) Medley passed away on Wednesday, March 20, 2019, at Promedica Ebeid Hospice Residence. Her passing is preceded by her first husband: James Ralph Keck; her second husband: James Medley; her son: Shawn Medley; her two sisters; one brother and her parents.
To cherish her memory, she leaves her children: Susan Roussin-Casteel, Karen (Carl) Williams, Sherrie Medley; her step children: James "Pepper" (Charlotte) Medley, Scott Medley and Ginger Camenisch; her daughter-in-law: Tracy Medley; her grandchildren: Richard "James" Roussin, Matthew Johnson, Josh Williams, Chris (Holly) Williams, Jacob Courter, Bethani Meeks and Rodney (Loren) Meeks; her great grandchildren: Michael Brown, Kailynne Johnson, Matthew Johnson and Jameson Meeks and many extended family members and friends.
The family is planning a memorial service to be held at a later date. Memorial donations are suggested to The or Monroe County Special Olympics.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Merkle Funeral Service, North Monroe, 2442 North Monroe Street, 734-384-5185.
Published in Monroe News on Mar. 23, 2019