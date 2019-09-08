|
|
Mildred "Lowrene" (Lyke) Morgan (affectionately known as "Rena"), of Monroe, went to her heavenly home with her Lord on September 6, 2019.
Lowrene loved and served her Lord and Savior for over 60 years. She would gently share her love for Jesus and tell of the many blessings he provided for her, and her family and friends. She rarely missed a service or prayer meeting until her health declined. She spent many blessed services at Maybee Camp, praying, praising, shouting and running the aisles of the church. She shared with all the greatness of her Lord.
Lowrene attended several area churches and was most recently a member of Bible Fellowship Church. She was a prayer warrior, knowing that God kept her here on earth to do a job, praying to Jesus for her friends and family. Reading her Bible, ceaselessly praying, living a humble life, praising God, and showing the love of Jesus was the way she lived.
Born in Combs, Kentucky, on December 3, 1926, she was one of seven children born to Roland Lyke and Loma (McCarty) Lyke. The family later moved to Monroe where she met her beloved husband, James Morgan, they married on August 31, 1946.
Lowrene and James were blessed with six children, she was dedicated to God and her family, keeping them active in church, preparing and serving church dinners, assisting with Bible school, and singing in the choir. She worked hard to earn extra for her family at the tomato cannery and nursing home but preferred to be home with her children. She was happiest when her grandchildren were around, she kept them often and hosted many sleepovers.
She enjoyed planting flowers, sitting out on her patio, reading a good book, and preparing meals for family or friends.
Lowrene was preceded in death by her parents, her husband: James Morgan, her sister: Eula (Bootsy) Sparks, three brothers: Roger Lyke, Ronny Lyke, and Ray Lyke, 3 sons: Jimmy Morgan, Bill Morgan and Mark Morgan, and baby granddaughter
Lowrene leaves behind her brother: David (Fontella) Lyke, sister: Fern (Ed) Hamel, children: Gary (Wanda) Morgan, Greg (Janet) Morgan, and Tammy (Bill) Ramsey, 14 grandchildren, 19 great-grandchildren, many dear relatives and friends.
Visitation is on Monday September 9th, 2019, 1:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. at Bacarella Funeral Home, 1201 S. Telegraph Rd., Monroe. Pastor Walters will lead a funeral service celebrating her life on September 10th, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at Bacarella Funeral Home. Procession will follow to Roselawn Memorial Park in LaSalle for burial.
Donations can be made to Promedica Hospice.
Published in Monroe News from Sept. 8 to Sept. 9, 2019