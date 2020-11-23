1/1
Millie Elmer
1922 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Millie's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Millie Elmer, 98 years, a lifelong resident of Monroe, Michigan, went home to be with the Lord on Friday, November 20, 2020, at Promedica Monroe Regional Hospital.
Born July 21, 1922, in Monroe, Millie was the daughter of the late Mirko "Mike" and Draginja "Dorothy" (Borovich) Pavlovich. Millie attended Lincoln Elementary School and was a 1940 graduate of Monroe High School.
On May 11, 1952, Millie married her beloved husband, Frank Elmer, at St. George Serbian Orthodox Church in Monroe. Sadly, he preceded her in death on December 3, 2014, after 62 years of marriage.
Millie was first and foremost a wonderful homemaker, however she did work outside the home at River Raisin Paper Company, Kline's Department Store and for The Monroe Evening News.
Millie was a very active and dedicated member of St. George Serbian Orthodox Church, where she was baptized. Millie along with her husband were instrumental in the building of both the church and its social hall. She also served as the church treasurer, secretary and as a Sunday school teacher. She received three awards from the Bishop for her dedication and sacrifice to the church. Millie was a member of the church's Serbian Ladies Club and was a Sunshine Lady. Being a wonderful cook, she also helped with the catering at the church hall.
Millie enjoyed, Serbian Dancing, cooking, trips to the casino, gardening, reading, playing games with her great grandchildren, and spending winters in Florida with her daughter and son in law. Most of all Millie enjoyed time spent with family.
Millie is survived by two loving daughters, Donna L. (Ronald) O'Dell of Monroe and Patricia M. (Steven) Wood of Fenton, MI; a cherished granddaughter, Mariya (Jeff) Gessner of Monroe; and two treasured great-grandchildren, Jeffery and Julia Gessner.
In addition to her parents and husband, Millie was preceded in death by a son-in-law, Bruce Armbruster; two brothers, Mike and Dan (Marie) Pavlovich; and a sister, Anna Pavlovich.
Private family services for Millie will be held at St. George Serbian Orthodox Church. Fr. Rade Obsenica will officiate. She will be entombed next to her husband at Roselawn Memorial Park.
Memorial contributions are suggested to St. George Serbian Orthodox Church.
Bacarella Funeral Home, 1201 S. Telegraph Rd., Monroe, Michigan, is assisting Millie's family with funeral arrangements.
Online condolences and special memories may be shared with the family by visiting the obituary page at www.bacarellafuneralhome.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Monroe News from Nov. 23 to Nov. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Bacarella Funeral Home
1201 S Telegraph Rd
Monroe, MI 48161
(734) 241-4600
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Bacarella Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved