Millie Elmer, 98 years, a lifelong resident of Monroe, Michigan, went home to be with the Lord on Friday, November 20, 2020, at Promedica Monroe Regional Hospital.
Born July 21, 1922, in Monroe, Millie was the daughter of the late Mirko "Mike" and Draginja "Dorothy" (Borovich) Pavlovich. Millie attended Lincoln Elementary School and was a 1940 graduate of Monroe High School.
On May 11, 1952, Millie married her beloved husband, Frank Elmer, at St. George Serbian Orthodox Church in Monroe. Sadly, he preceded her in death on December 3, 2014, after 62 years of marriage.
Millie was first and foremost a wonderful homemaker, however she did work outside the home at River Raisin Paper Company, Kline's Department Store and for The Monroe Evening News.
Millie was a very active and dedicated member of St. George Serbian Orthodox Church, where she was baptized. Millie along with her husband were instrumental in the building of both the church and its social hall. She also served as the church treasurer, secretary and as a Sunday school teacher. She received three awards from the Bishop for her dedication and sacrifice to the church. Millie was a member of the church's Serbian Ladies Club and was a Sunshine Lady. Being a wonderful cook, she also helped with the catering at the church hall.
Millie enjoyed, Serbian Dancing, cooking, trips to the casino, gardening, reading, playing games with her great grandchildren, and spending winters in Florida with her daughter and son in law. Most of all Millie enjoyed time spent with family.
Millie is survived by two loving daughters, Donna L. (Ronald) O'Dell of Monroe and Patricia M. (Steven) Wood of Fenton, MI; a cherished granddaughter, Mariya (Jeff) Gessner of Monroe; and two treasured great-grandchildren, Jeffery and Julia Gessner.
In addition to her parents and husband, Millie was preceded in death by a son-in-law, Bruce Armbruster; two brothers, Mike and Dan (Marie) Pavlovich; and a sister, Anna Pavlovich.
Private family services for Millie will be held at St. George Serbian Orthodox Church. Fr. Rade Obsenica will officiate. She will be entombed next to her husband at Roselawn Memorial Park.
Memorial contributions are suggested to St. George Serbian Orthodox Church.
